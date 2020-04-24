Enlargement of users despite the growth of the banking list, 300 million people are superior, 12% increase among Coronavirus

CEO Eric Yuan made the remarks late Wednesday in an update on the platform’s 90-day security program, while explaining the new version of the new program next week with more encryption features.

Reuters Bangalore

latest update: April 24, 2020, 9:35 AM IST

In the last three weeks, the magnification video conference program has increased by 50% to another 300 million, as the company seeks to offset the security implications of security and safety, which has been banned in many governments and companies. has done.

Zom’s stock, which has nearly doubled since its March launch last year, rose $ 128 to a record high of $ 168.24 on Thursday.

CEO Eric Yuan made the remarks late Wednesday in an update on the platform’s 90-day security program, while explaining the new version of the new program next week with more encryption features.

German carmaker Daimler was the last company to announce on Thursday that it had banned the use of zoom for all company content until further notice.

“There are a lot of reports about security breaches and data protection challenges from zoom,” said Christoph Sodmayer, a spokesman for Mercedes-Benz.

“This is not in line with our company’s security requirements. Therefore, we can confirm that Daimler will ban the use of Zoom for corporate content until it is announced.”

Bloomberg News also reported that NXP had banned the use of the program by foreign parties and advised employees in Ericsson, Sweden, not to use it.

“We have not barred employees from using any collaborative tools, but we advise employees to be wary of unconfirmed collaborative tools due to security risks,” said a spokesman for Ericsson.

Enlargement has been banned by many schools around the world, including Elon Musk SpaceX, the Central Bank of Asia Standard Chartered Bank, as well as the governments of Germany, Taiwan and Singapore.

“Companies around the world have conducted comprehensive security surveys of their operating systems and used their services,” said a spokesman for Zoom.

The Coronavirus-based lock by millions of people around the world has seen significant growth in the use of operating systems such as Zoom, Skype, or Microsoft’s Teams app.

Zoom has continued to grow even as it has been criticized by cybersecurity experts and users for its code malfunctions and lack of final encryption until the end of its chat sessions. https://bit.ly/2x47sEY

Former Facebook chief security officer Alex Stamos and a number of other experts have been appointed to address the concerns, and security researchers say he has responded strongly.

Researchers say the “Zoombombing” incidents, in which uninvited guests fall, are the result of a simple choice made by some of the millions of new users of the app, and the company has taken reasonable steps, including giving the host. Ability to lock sessions and limit what participants do. can do it

However, for corporate clients, the issue of encryption and who keeps their records or can listen to calls is more important, to protect the company’s valuable information, or to meet customer privacy obligations.

Lee Kissner, a former global leader in privacy technology at Google and now a security consultant for Zomit, said the 256-bit GCM encryption introduced next week with Zumit 5.0 was in line with what they used in the industry.

Kissner said all Zumite customers will change to a new encryption mode from May 30.

Criticizing that the company has routed some data through Chinese servers, Zoom also said that an account manager can now select data center areas for his meetings.