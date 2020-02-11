Enormous amounts of rainfall can soon extinguish many of Australia’s forest fires

Downpour in eastern Australia can extinguish all remaining forest fires in the country’s most densely populated state by the end of the week, the authorities said on Tuesday that hope was expressed that a deadly national crisis is almost over.

Australia has been fighting hundreds of fires since September in an unusually prolonged summer firing season fueled by three years of drought, which experts have attributed to climate change.

Heavy rain and storms have flooded the state of New South Wales (NSW) in recent days, which suffered the most from a crisis that swept several states and territories at its peak.

The downpour has already extinguished two of the largest and longest running fires and NSW officials hope that more rain forecasts for this week will extinguish the remaining 24 fires, four of which are “uncontrolled” fires.

“Everything is going well, everything will be limited and we hope that we will reach a stage where we can call them,” said the NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) in an email statement.

Buried Sydney area

The current situation is far from the height of the crisis in early January, when NSW firefighters fought nearly 150 fires that caused a fire front of about 6,000 kilometers.

Fires throughout the country have destroyed nearly 12 million hectares of tinder-dry bushland since September, killing 33 people and an estimated one billion native animals. The fires destroyed thousands of houses and caused massive evacuations of both locals and tourists under apocalyptic-like red skies during the peak period of Australia during the summer holidays.

The Sydney area experienced the wettest weekend in more than 20 years, with strong winds and heavy rainfall flashing over the city. Beach erosion is seen in Collaroy on the Northern Beaches in Sydney. (Brook Mitchell / Getty Images)

The heavy downpour started at the end of last week. On Monday, the Australian Meteorology Bureau reported that in the last four days an accumulation of nearly 40 centimeters of rainfall had occurred in the Sydney area, the heaviest sustained amounts since 1990, according to a report from the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

Hawkesbury Mayor, Barry Calvert, said extinguishing the huge Gospers Mountain fire this week was a huge relief.

“We have been living with this fire for four months,” he told Reuters by telephone. “We could never relax. For a few weeks we had all packed our bags ready to evacuate, because the fire would move quickly in different directions, depending on how the wind changed.”

“The smoke would also bring you down, we were desperately looking for some clean air.”

Victoria fires two-thirds since the peak

The welcome rainfall has come as an early surprise. The Meteorology Bureau said in January that rain enough to put out the fires was unlikely until at least March.

In the adjacent Victoria state, firefighters fought against about 20 fires on Tuesday – starting at a peak of 60. Heavy rainfall was also predicted in Victoria for the coming days, although officials expect it will dampen much of the fires instead of extinguishing.

“The lower totals of rainfall will not extinguish fires. They will make it possible to control or control them in the near future by firefighters,” Victorian State Response Controller Tim Wiebusch told reporters in Melbourne.

In the state of Queensland, which also saw heavy rainfall, only one fire remains on fire, while nine fires burn in South Australia.

The rainfall, however, has turned out to be a double-edged sword. Nearly 60,000 households throughout the NSW remained without electricity on Tuesday, because electricity was buying electricity lines and trees.