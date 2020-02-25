[enormous-sandstorm-closes-airspace-about-spain’s-canary-islands]



Stranded travellers wait at Las Palmas Airport in Gran Canaria, as a sandstorm regionally recognised as ?calima? shut air visitors in the Canary Islands, February 23, 2020. REUTERS/Borja Suarez

February 25, 2020

By Borja Suarez

GRAN CANARIA, Spain (Reuters) – All incoming flights to Spain’s Canary Islands were being diverted on Sunday, airport operator AENA claimed, just after a sandstorm from the Sahara hit the archipelago, coating the islands with orange dust and restricting visibility.

About 144 flights have been influenced so far, a spokeswoman for AENA mentioned, introducing it was unclear how lengthy the airports would keep on being shut.

Some outbound products and services from Fuerteventura and Lanzarote ended up working but all other flights into and out of the archipelago had been diverted or canceled, she explained.

A Reuters journalist at Gran Canaria airport saw extensive queues of stranded travellers.

The Ministry of Transportation stated in a tweet the weather need to start to strengthen from all around 2300 GMT.

Recognized as “calimas”, the sandstorms kind when sturdy winds whip up dense clouds of sand from the Sahara and have them throughout the 60 mile gap to the Canaries.

This most up-to-date storm has hit at a specially terrible time, coinciding with British college vacations, when hundreds of holidaymakers descend on the islands in research of wintertime solar.

On Saturday night, the storm sophisticated attempts to quell a wildfire on Gran Canaria as firefighters were not able to deploy plane to tame the blaze, the island’s authorities claimed.

The Canaries regional government declared a state of notify and encouraged persons to preserve doors and windows shut, whilst some of the carnival celebrations for which the islands are renowned have been canceled.

(Reporting by Borja Suarez in Gran Canaria Crafting by Nathan Allen in Madrid Editing by David Holmes)