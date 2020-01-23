‘Enough is enough’: victim of Pike River’s mother says back to school has already spent too much

A woman who lost her son in the Pike River mine disaster says that enough money has been paid for her return.

Twenty-nine men died in an explosion at the west coast mine in November 2010, and an operation is underway to recover the remains and the information as part of a criminal investigation.

Pike River Back-to-School Minister Andrew Little said the mission, announced in November 2018, was about a year behind schedule and that he was looking for more funds to top up the $ 36 million budget of dollars.

“Let them rest in peace. They are not lost, we know where they are,” said Marion Curtin, mother of Pike River mine victim Richard Holling. Photo / Rachel Das Rachel Das

But Marion Curtin, the mother of Richard Holling who never returned home after the tragedy, said that too much taxpayer money had been spent for no clear reason.

“The whole thing is ridiculous anyway, so this [possibly asking for more money] is ridiculous,” she said.

“When will I hear someone say ‘enough is enough’?”

Curtin wanted the collection agency to publish a statement of accounts showing exactly how the millions had been spent.

READ MORE:

• Pike River families will take an emotional walk in the West Coast mine drift

• “Simply incredible”: first images inside the Pike River mine, almost nine years after it was shuttered

• Families of Pike River Mine Tragedy Invited to Hide

• Premium – Nick Smith: the return to the Pike River mine is a question of politics rather than common sense

“I asked several times, what could we find that would show what caused the explosion?

“I have always received very vague answers.”

She was overwhelmed by the very idea of ​​spending more money.

“Some families forget and dislike that there is no bottomless pit of money available.

“I haven’t changed my mind for nine years on how I feel. The money spent so far is appalling and the fact that it could be increased is beyond pallor.”

Members of the Pike River mine recovery team drilled the concrete joint during the drift in May of last year. Photo / File

She asked what they would find when entering the gallery when the men were in the mine at the time of the explosion.

“Many people think they are going to the mine itself, which they are not.

“They just go back on the ‘road’ [the drift] to the mine.

“The mine is where the men were at the time of the explosion, this is where the remains are located.”

“The coroner’s discovery explained in detail the effects that an explosion of this degree would have on the human body, there will be nothing but ashes to recover.

“They are not going to recover the bodies. Let them rest in peace. They are not lost, we know where they are.

“It’s not like they disappeared on a mountain or at sea.”

Little said the mission was a year late, but now that they had crossed the 170 meter barrier, the teams could make good progress.

“We can recruit additional people and progress even faster.

“But we have to be realistic about it. We have a lot of equipment leased and these leases have lasted longer than expected.”

A more realistic idea of ​​the duration of the project will be developed as the teams enter the mine.

“There are limits. There is no blank check.

“We are committed to entering. We have entered. We are starting to make very good progress now.

“Safety has been the number one priority. It also increases costs, but it’s the right thing to do.”

.