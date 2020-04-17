Ensuring your stimulus payment goes to the correct account or address

As the Internal Revenue Service continues to roll out stimulus checks, some are receiving payments with no problem while others say their checks have been deposited into the wrong account.

So, how does one ensure their stimulus payment goes to the correct account?

To put it simply, the IRS will send payment via direct deposit to the bank account listed on your most recent federal taxes (from either 2018 or 2019). Taxpayers who did not supply direct deposit information on their most recent taxes should expect a stimulus check to be mailed to their address.

That said, if you’re expecting a stimulus payment via direct deposit and it’s sent to the wrong account, the IRS asks that you first, contact your bank and then contact the IRS through its website to report the issue.

On its website, The IRS goes into additional detail about stimulus payments and possible issues some might face.

It explains that if the taxpayer filed a Form 8888, Allocation of Refund along with their tax return, which would split their refund into multiple accounts, then their stimulus payment would be deposited into the first bank account listed.

The IRS also adds that it is not possible to change this account information.

Taxpayers who filed a 2019 or 2018 tax return but did not receive a refund by direct deposit, should expect a stimulus check to be mailed to the address the IRS has on file. This check will be mailed even if the taxpayer also receives Social Security or Railroad Retirement benefits by direct deposit.

The address on file will generally be the address on their most recent tax return or as updated through the United States Postal Service.

The IRS also explains that if a person filed their 2019 or 2018 taxes and received a direct deposit refund through a bank account that is now closed, then the IRS will still send the taxpayer’s stimulus check to this account but the bank will reject it and the taxpayer will be issued a check that will be mailed to the address the IRS has on file for them.

The taxpayer does not need to call the IRS to change their payment method or update their address.

And in such a situation, a letter about the stimulus payment would be mailed to each recipient’s last known address within 15 days after the payment is made. The letter will also provide information on how to report any failure to receive the payment.

Click here to access additional information from the IRS on frequently asked questions about stimulus checks.