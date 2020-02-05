Enter Sophia Bush’s 50-year-old bungalow in Hollywood Hills

Trevor Tondro / ELLE Decor
The dream team
The actress appears with part of her home renovation team.
Trevor Tondro / ELLE Decor
Outside
A cactus garden surrounds the house.
Trevor Tondro / ELLE Decor
kitchen
The kitchen is equipped with custom Ikea cabinets, an island of 13 feet in the color of Adobe stones and covered with Caesarstone, a custom matte black Brizo faucet, top shelf, brushed stainless steel and Dacor appliances equipped with Wi-Fi and terrazzo tiles Nurazzo
Trevor Tondro / ELLE Decor
Living room
The room is equipped with a sectional B, amp; B Italia by Mario Bellini, an Eileen Gray side table, an Arteluce floor lamp, an Eames lampshade and artwork by Paul Rusconi.
Trevor Tondro / ELLE Decor
Cooking at home
The actress washes flowers in the sink.
Trevor Tondro / ELLE Decor
Bath
Trevor Tondro / ELLE Decor
Study
When to do the work …
Trevor Tondro / ELLE Decor
Dining room
Trevor Tondro / ELLE Decor
Bedroom
A master suite is made of a small bedroom and a back room.
Trevor Tondro / ELLE Decor
Bedroom
Guests will enjoy a pleasant stay.
Trevor Tondro / ELLE Decor
Yard
The actress is in her cactus garden.