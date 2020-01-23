Entersekt and Netcetera are working together on the security of payments

divide

The FinTech solution provider Entersekt has updated its authentication technology in the DACH region in Europe according to a publication.

The company recently announced that software company Netcetera has implemented the authentication system for Bank Verlag, a company that provides and offers secure services for German banks. The technology is also used by two large Austrian card issuers.

“Experience counts when tight deadlines and project complexity increase the game,” said Uwe Härtel, Country Manager Central Europe at Entersekt. “We are very proud of our track record with Netcetera and look forward to working on many other implementations that will enable financial services providers to quickly and easily meet consumer demand and their own compliance goals.”

The authentication solution enables consumers to approve e-commerce payments using their mobile banking apps. The combination of PSD2-compatible authentication with the latest security protocols has been proven to reduce the number and average value of transactions, positively influence customer loyalty and significantly reduce fraud in the absence of cards.

It is said that the 3-D Secure solution can be implemented in a short time. According to the press release, Netcetera launched the solution prior to the September 2019 reporting date.

“We are proud of our solutions, which are always among the first products to be certified according to the latest specifications,” said Peter Frick, Managing Director for payment security at Netcetera. “Together with Entersekt, we deliver a PSD2-compliant, highly secure online payment process that is extremely user-friendly.”

Both Entersekt and Netcetera have more than 10 years of experience in the security of card payments with 3-D Secure.

“We were looking for a reliable, technologically leading 3-D secure provider,” said Christoph Thöt, head of department for cards and payment solutions at Bank-Verlag. “Our choice of Netcetera and Entersekt meant that we were able to add an extremely effective card authentication solution to our offering. We have already successfully transferred the first card portfolios to the common app-based, biometrically protected solution. “

