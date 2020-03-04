entertainer-masashi-tashiro-jailed-for-drug-use-and-possession

SENDAI – Entertainer Masashi Tashiro was uncovered responsible Wednesday of applying and possessing illegal stimulants final November.

The Sendai District Court docket sentenced Tashiro to 30 months in prison, 6 months of which have been suspended for two a long time with probation for rehabilitation uses.

In accordance to the ruling, Tashiro, 63, possessed cannabis and unlawful stimulants at his condominium in Tokyo on Nov. 6 and used the stimulants all over the identical working day. He was arrested Nov. 6.

Prosecutors had sought 42 months in jail for Tashiro on fees of drug possession, even though his defense staff had questioned for a suspended sentence with probation.

In the 1st hearing of his trial on Feb. 13, he admitted to the prices.

His suspected drug possession arrived to mild immediately after an lodging facility in Miyagi Prefecture the place Tashiro stayed informed police that “a buyer forgot strange stuff” on Aug 24.

Tashiro debuted in the leisure marketplace in the 1980s as a doo-wop singer with The Chanels and later on became a well-liked comedian.

Following a collection of arrests on drug fees, he was included in activities to raise community recognition about drugs and the difficulty of recovering from habit, showing on tv to converse on the subject in July.