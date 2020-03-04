entertainer-tashiro-observed-responsible-about-drug-use,-possession

SENDAI – Entertainer Masashi Tashiro was located responsible Wednesday of making use of and possessing illegal stimulants very last November.

The Sendai District Courtroom sentenced Tashiro to 30 months in jail, 6 months of which were suspended for two yrs with probation for rehabilitation applications.

In accordance to the ruling, Tashiro, 63, possessed cannabis and illegal stimulants at his condominium in Tokyo on Nov. 6 and employed the stimulants about the exact same working day. He was arrested Nov. six.

Prosecutors had sought 42 months in jail for Tashiro on costs of drug possession, while his protection workforce experienced requested for a suspended sentence with probation.

In the initially listening to of his demo on Feb. 13, he admitted to the costs.

His suspected drug possession arrived to light-weight right after an accommodation facility in Miyagi Prefecture where by Tashiro stayed informed police that “a customer forgot odd stuff” on Aug 24.

Tashiro debuted in the leisure marketplace in the 1980s as a doo-wop singer with The Chanels and afterwards grew to become a popular comedian.

Pursuing a collection of arrests on drug fees, he was concerned in functions to increase general public awareness about medications and the issue of recovering from dependancy, showing on tv to converse on the subject in July.