Entertainment Cemetery Launches the Fan U CUBE Global Platform

Cube Entertainment has officially launched U CUBE’s global fan page.

The agency made the announcement on April 17 on social media accounts. U CUBE is set to be a platform for fans all over the world and will offer services such as automatic translation in multiple languages ​​and systems to record music performances.

(공지) 공식 글로벌 팬 페이지 U CUBE 오픈 안내

C 엔터테인먼트 의 공식 글로벌 팬 페이지 U CUBE 가 오픈 되었습니다.

팬 분들 의 많은 관심 과 이용 부탁 드립니다.

▶ https://t.co/uFHi2gboin#CUBE # 큐브

– ENERGY CUBE (@cubeunited) April 17, 2020

The platform is aimed at better communication between Cube Entertainment artists and fans as traditional fan cafes have become increasingly difficult for international fans to reach. He will provide global fan pages for Cube Entertainment artists such as Jo Kwon, Jang Hyunseung, BTOB, CLC, PENTAGON, Lai Kuanlin, Yoo Seon Ho, and (G) I-DLE, but not comedians or actors in the agency.

Cube Entertainment explains, “Through U CUBE’s global fan page, which will help artists and fans connect easily, we will work hard to create a valuable space for all Cube Entertainment artists and pentoms to create memories.”

U CUBE will extend its beta trial period until May 22 and will then be released as a mobile application.

