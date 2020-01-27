Entertainment pays homage to Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash

The entertainment world, including Drake, Bruno Mars, Kanye West, Travis Barker, Flea and Cardi B, has paid tribute to basketball legend Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash today.

Bryant was in his private helicopter this morning (January 26) when it crashed and a fire broke out, TMZ reports. The rescue personnel responded, but nobody on board survived.

Five people were pronounced dead, including Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant. The cause of the crash is being investigated.

“The angels received great news today,” Angel Haze tweeted while Gene Simmons called Bryant “legend” and 1975 front man Matty Healy described the legendary player’s reports as “incredibly tragic news.” Read more tributes to Bryant below.

Kobe, we love you brother

We pray for your family and appreciate the life you have lived and all the inspiration you have given us. Pic.twitter.com/pxbgLOOmpY

– Your (@kanyewest) January 26, 2020

RIP KOBE 😞

– Travis Barker (@ Travisbarker) January 26, 2020

I love you Kobe

– Flea (@ flea333) January 26, 2020

My heart is torn to pieces when I hear the news of this unimaginable tragedy. I can’t understand what families are going through. Kobe meant so much to me and all of us. I send my prayers, my love and my endless condolences to Vanessa and the family and to everyone who lost someone on this flight.

– Taylor Swift (@ taylorswift13) January 26, 2020

Damn terrible 😪

– iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 26, 2020

Some of the most entertaining moments I had with my family were the Lakers games, which is why it is so shocking and sad to hear from Kobe Bryant. Love and mercy for Kobe’s beautiful family.

– Brian Wilson (@BrianWilsonLive) January 26, 2020

Today we lost a legend. My condolences to his family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/0LEX4xbVoL

– Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) January 26, 2020

What incredibly tragic news

– 🥾🌍 (@Truman_Black) January 26, 2020

Holy shit. Kobe is fucking gone. My brain can’t even calculate. The angels got a great one today. Impressive

– Girl with a gun (@AngelHaze) January 26, 2020

We have lost a king. 824

– Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) January 26, 2020

RIP Kobe Bryant. Damn it. 💔

– ALISON WONDERLAND (@awonderland) January 26, 2020

Kobe was a superhero in this place and I’m sure he was one for his family. Send them love and prayers. It is heartbreaking.

– Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) January 26, 2020

Just devastated when I heard about #KobeBryant. »An exceptional athlete and a really nice, wonderful man. Send love, prayers and compassion to his family. Also to his entire @NBA family.

– Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) January 26, 2020

The world lost a giant today

Rest in peace Kobe Bryant. I also pray for the other passengers we lost and their families.

– Pharrell Williams (@Pharrell) January 26, 2020