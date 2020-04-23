– Entertainment – The Palm Beach Post

Barry Manilow loves his song One Voice, which brings together performers from the Palm Beach Symphony, Palm Beach Opera, Maltz Jupiter Theater and Ballet Palm Beach.

It’s not usually that The Beatles ’Ringo Starr, The Band’s Robbie Robertson, and Crooner Barry Manilow, like Superstars, play a role in local production.

But their influence was key to creating the video, which interested four Palm Beach County cultural groups and nearly two dozen artists.

Because of the social distances of the coronavirus, the Palm Beach Symphony, Maltz Jupiter Theater, Palm Beach Opera, and Ballet Palm Beach are collaborating remotely on a video of Manilow’s song “One Voice”.

The video has garnered more than 3,800 views on the Palm Beach County YouTube Channel Cultural Council since its release on Monday. Manilow gave an addition to those numbers when he shared a symphony Facebook message and posted the video himself on Tuesday commenting on “Thank You Palm Beach.”

The three-minute video opens with a pure soprano by young Brenna Epstein of the Maltese Conservatory of Performing Arts, who sings “with only one voice, sings in the dark …”

As the song progresses, she is united by the faces, sounds and music of the symphony instrumentalists, the makers of the opera’s young artists program, and the familiar-veiled Lily Ojea Loveland Ballet from Palm Beach, who dances to music in her living room.

“We have a loss from time to time on how to deal with this,” said Council Chairman and CEO Dave Lawrence. “Art allows us to come together in an emotional way to show solidarity and strength through performance.”

The video is a brainstorming session by symphony CEO David McClymont, who sought ideas on how to keep the symphony in the minds of music lovers during a long coronary virus shutdown.

“Relevance is critical for all brands in any business,” he said. “You need to maintain the impact you make with your product or service so that when things get a little brighter, we’re in front of everyone’s mind so we can speed up the transition back to any new standards.”

Simply posting a video of the symphony performance didn’t inspire him.

“I wanted to figure out how to take it to another level,” he said.

He then remembered an email a friend had sent him a link to a video where Starr robbed drums to look like storage space, and Robertson performed The Band’s remake of the 1968 song ” The Weight ” along with the musicians. on five continents as part of the Playing for Change initiative.

“I said, ‘that’s all!’ ‘McClymont said.

He wanted to collaborate more with other cultural organizations, and this was a golden opportunity.

Maltz, who produces artistic director Andrew Kato, who worked for years as a producer on Tony Awards broadcasts and staff abilities, video editor Jeff Barry, and sound designer Marty Mets put the project directly into Maltz’s cockpit.

Kato knew that all the groups were tightening their belts and wanted to get the video done quickly, Kato suggested One Voice. Not only were the lyrics topical, the theater had performed the song to the gala a couple of years ago, so it had orchestras, parts of the singers, and a synthesizer accompaniment in hand.

James Barbato, director of the artistic administration of the opera, created a click track that maintains the tempo. With it and the synthesizer brochure, the performers were able to perform the song in their own living rooms as if they were in the same room.

Each assistant completed the entire song, and Maltz’s team provided material to create the story arc.

The work may be the first multidisciplinary video of its kind, Kato said.

“There’s something beautiful and innocent about singing a child’s voice,” he said. “Then one voice connects one and the other. The richer and more meaningful the story, the more perspectives it has.”

Cozy environments and even earrings worn by some performers are part of the message. “The whole idea is that we’re isolated, so we don’t want to hide these things,” he said.

If Ringo can do it without blushing, then can artists who one day return to the local stages.

