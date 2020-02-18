[enthusiasts-left-stunned-by-billie-eilish’s-brits-general-performance-of-bond-concept-‘no-time-to-die’]

Billie Eilish was amongst the performers at this year’s BRIT Awards, with her powerhouse rendition of her new James Bond concept ‘No Time To Die’ proving a strike with viewers.

Eilish’s vocal array arrived in for distinct praise. “Try telling me all over again that Billie Eilish whispers I dare you,” reported 1 lover.

“Say what you want about Billie Eilish but saying she cannot sing is Untrue,” said another Twitter user.

billie eilish did: THAT#Brits2020

try telling me that billie eilish whispers once again i dare you #Brits2020

Eilish done the theme along with an orchestra carried out by Hans Zimmer, with previous Smiths man and Bond topic collaborator Johnny Marr also onstage.

“billie eilish just cannot sing”

“billie eilish just whispers”

Make sure you SHUT UP #BRITs

Billie Eilish effectiveness That is is the tweet

Look at out the complete list of BRIT Awards 2020 winners here.

At the ceremony Eilish also picked up the award for Intercontinental Female Solo Artist, and thanked her supporters in an psychological acceptance speech.

She stated: “I have felt extremely hated not long ago. When I was on the stage and observed you guys smiling at me, it truly designed me want to cry. I want to cry correct now.”

Previously these days, Eilish admitted that she was feeling anxious about the BRITs general performance. “I’m so frightened. We have never ever done it ever, so it feels so bizarre that it is in the general public, specially now that I’m undertaking it and I’m hitting a take note I’ve never ever strike just before.”

Heading on to focus on Bond actor Daniel Craig and his involvement in the theme song, Eilish exposed that he was “really involved” in its approval process.