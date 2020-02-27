[environment-about-to-be-gripped-by-coronavirus-pandemic,-australia-pm-warns]

Australian Key Minister Scott Morrison speaks during a point out memorial honouring victims of the Australian bushfires at Qudos Lender Arena in Sydney, Australia,February 23, 2020. — Reuters pic

SYDNEY, Feb 27 — There is each individual sign the environment is about to be gripped by a pandemic of coronavirus, Prime Minister Scott Morrison warned today, as Australia kicked off emergency measures to restrain the distribute of the sickness.

“The assistance we have been given now is…there is each and every sign that the planet will quickly enter a pandemic period of the coronavirus,” Morrison instructed a televised information convention in Canberra, the funds.

“And as a consequence we have agreed these days and initiated the…coronavirus emergency response program,” he additional.

Australia will prolong a journey ban on foreigners arriving from China by at the very least an additional 7 days, Morrison reported, while there was as yet no require to halt mass gatherings, this sort of as soccer online games. — Reuters