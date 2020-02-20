[environment-minister-shinjiro-koizumi-suggests-he-regrets-skipping-covid-19-conference-to-attend-bash]

Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi on Wednesday expressed regret for skipping a federal government assembly on the coronavirus outbreak in favor of a new-year bash held by a group of his supporters in his hometown.

“I sincerely acknowledge the opinion that it was problematic for me to place precedence on the community party, and I regret my action,” he informed a conference of the Lessen House Funds Committee.

Koizumi, a member of the ruling Liberal Democratic Get together, produced the remark in reaction to thoughts from opposition lawmakers. But the minister turned down their demand that he apologize.

On Sunday, the government held a conference of its headquarters for dealing with the outbreak in Japan. Despite the fact that all Cupboard ministers are associates of the activity pressure, Koizumi was absent while attending the get together held the exact working day in his hometown of Yokosuka, Kanagawa Prefecture. The town is also portion of his Reduce Residence constituency.

At a assembly of the exact Reduce Home committee on Tuesday, Koizumi defended his participation in the get together, declaring that Parliamentary Vice Atmosphere Minister Tetsuya Yagi attended the federal government meeting on his behalf and that this was “in accordance with the government’s crisis administration guidelines.”

Jun Azumi, Eating plan affairs main of the primary opposition Constitutional Democratic Bash of Japan, has criticized Koizumi, expressing his conduct was tantamount to “abandoning his duty as a Cabinet minister.”

“Presenting opinions at the authorities meeting is a obligation of a minister,” Nobuyuki Baba, secretary-common of opposition Nippon Ishin no Kai, stated, contacting his participation in the occasion into query.

When some government officers defended Koizumi, a senior LDP member who earlier served as a minister criticized Koizumi for his deficiency of seriousness.

An govt of Komeito, the LDP’s coalition partner, rapped Koizumi for failing to have a sufficient sense of obligation.

Aside from Koizumi, Justice Minister Masako Mori — speaking at Wednesday’s Spending budget Committee meeting — also admitted skipping Sunday’s federal government job drive meeting as she took portion in the opening ceremony for a calligraphy exhibition held on the day in the Fukushima, her residence prefecture. She mentioned she regrets her conduct.

Training minister Koichi Hagiuda also confessed his failure to go to the conference, saying that he participated in an function to celebrate a local fire squad main who was supplied an award.