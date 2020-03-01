[environmentalist-tom-steyer-finishes-2020-democratic-presidential-bid]



FILE Image: Democratic Presidential applicant entrepreneur Tom Steyer speaks for the duration of his Get Out the Vote rally in Columbia, South Carolina, U.S., on February 28, 2020, the working day just before the South Carolina Presidential Main. REUTERS/Mark Makela

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Billionaire environmentalist Tom Steyer, a intense critic of President Donald Trump who experienced pushed early for his impeachment, deserted his bid for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination on Saturday immediately after trailing in third position in the South Carolina primary, a campaign resource instructed Reuters.

Steyer, who poured hundreds of tens of millions of bucks of his possess cash into his quest, dropped out of the race on the day of his strongest displaying nevertheless in a 2020 Democratic nominating contest. Even so, he finished far powering winner Joe Biden and next-position finisher Bernie Sanders.

“Honestly, I just cannot see a path where by I can acquire the presidency,” Steyer told supporters in South Carolina.

“I adore you pretty a great deal, this has been a excellent practical experience, I have zero regrets. Conference you and the individuals of America has been a highlight of my lifetime.”

The 62-calendar year-aged former hedge fund manager from San Francisco portrayed himself as a political outsider and blasted corporate cash in U.S. politics in July, when he joined a subject of two dozen Democrats looking for to deny Trump, a Republican, a 2nd phrase.

He poured $64.seven million of his possess wealth in January into his bid for the Democratic nomination, bringing his overall campaign shelling out to $267 million.

Like fellow billionaire Michael Bloomberg, Steyer drew criticism from other Democrats as seeking to acquire his way to the nomination. Spending tens of thousands and thousands of pounds, on the other hand, did not earn the level of aid from voters required.

Steyer explained he would help the eventual Democratic nominee.

Steyer amassed a fortune, believed by Forbes magazine at $one.6 billion, soon after founding expense business Farallon Capital Administration in the mid-1980s and serving as a companion at San Francisco private fairness firm Hellman & Friedman.

In January 2019, he experienced explained he was passing on a 2020 operate to emphasis on efforts to impeach Trump and get Democrats elected to the U.S. Congress.

Steyer has been a drive in Democratic fundraising over the past 10 years. For the duration of the 2018 election cycle, he was the 2nd-largest donor to Democratic and liberal candidates and results in, in accordance to the Middle for Responsive Politics.

He has worked for yrs on weather adjust and voter engagement and donated about $170 million given that 2015 to his unbiased political motion committees, Will need to Impeach and NextGen America.

Steyer billed himself as the only candidate who would make weather modify his No. 1 precedence as president. “It is a state of unexpected emergency and I would declare a state of crisis on Day 1,” he said throughout a November discussion.

(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt and Doina Chiacu Additional reporting by Ginger Gibson Modifying by Leslie Adler)