environmentally-friendly-working-day-postpone-asia-tour-due-to-coronavirus-crisis

Eco-friendly Day have postponed their forthcoming Asia tour dates owing to the ongoing coronavirus disaster.

The ‘Father Of All Motherfuckers’ trio had been thanks to consider their ‘Hella Mega’ tour to the continent up coming thirty day period to perform displays in Singapore, Bangkok, Manila, Taipei, Hong Kong, Seoul, Osaka and Chiba.

Read through extra: The Major Read – Environmentally friendly Working day: “We dwell our lives as if we have nothing”

Nonetheless, thanks to the expanding world-wide crisis from the outbreak of coronavirus, Inexperienced Day have now announced that they are suspending their Asia exhibits “due to the overall health and journey worries with coronavirus”.

Eco-friendly Working day. (Photo: Prosperous Fury/Getty Photos)

“We know it sucks, as we ended up wanting ahead to observing you all, but maintain on to your tickets we’ll be asserting the new dates quite soon,” the band explained to supporters. You can see their full statement below.

Environmentally friendly Day are the most up-to-date artists to have their touring designs afflicted by the coronavirus outbreak. The likes of BTS, Mabel and Stormzy have all postponed or cancelled tour dates in new months.

In other Eco-friendly Day information, frontman Billie Joe Armstrong just lately claimed that options for a major-display screen adaptation of their album ‘American Idiot’ have been “pretty substantially scrapped”.