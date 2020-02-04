Eoin Morgan hopes that the mix of young and seasoned players will help tourists win the ODI series

Eoin Morgan says new faces have a chance to fight for regular positions on the English side as he expects a tough ODI series against South Africa.

A few weeks after winning the 3-1 test series, England returned to Cape Town for the first of three one-day caps.

The ODIs are seen by many as the beginning of the cycle that will end with England’s attempt to defend its 2023 world title in India.

Eoin Morgan was captain of England in 2019 and won the World Cup

England’s ODI captain Morgan believes that a mix of dynamism, experienced players and new faces is needed to make the one-day games in South Africa a success.

“Of course we want to win the series,” Morgan told talkSPORT. “We use the momentum we have gained in the past four years, the older players and the experienced people who are among the best in the world.

“And we’re starting to bring in new names, new faces. Guys who appeared in international T20s and came in as a new group of players. We try to update them and make them claim their positions that may be fairly cemented at the moment. “

The captain who won the World Cup does not underestimate the task ahead, although England is currently at the top of the ODI world rankings.

He added: “Every game becomes extremely difficult. We know that it is extremely difficult and difficult to assert yourself in South Africa.

“The group that has been together for the past four years has not managed to do that, so we really want to do it and we want to look at this broader group of players.”

“The boys will make their debuts throughout the series, which will be awesome to watch, and hopefully they can take their chances.”

Morgan expects the same approach from South Africa and admits that he doesn’t know much about some of the players England will play against.

“We haven’t met many of the people we watched the footage in the past,” Morgan continued. “When we get to know these players and watch as much footage as possible, it’s extremely useful for us.”

The captain who won the World Cup, however, insists that England will focus exclusively on their own game in the series.

He added: “Most of our process throughout the series will be focused on ourselves and will focus on achieving our goals and plans as best we can.”

