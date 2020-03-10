Epatante provides a different Winner Hurdle for document winners

Epatante became the fifth mare to gain the Quality 1 Unibet Winner Hurdle when routing the opposition in the characteristic on the opening day of the 2020 Cheltenham Competition.

Barry Geraghty aboard Epatante subsequent their victory in the Unibet Winner Hurdle Obstacle Trophy on day one particular of the Cheltenham Competition. Photograph: Tim Goode/PA

Nicky Henderson and JP McManus ended up currently the foremost trainer and primary proprietor respectively in the race’s background, and she grew to become an eighth for her trainer, and a ninth in the popular green and gold silks. She also turned a 60th Competition winner for McManus, who celebrates his 69th birthday right now.

Profitable jockey Barry Geraghty is also no stranger to accomplishment in the race, and this was a fourth for the Co Meath person.

The mare was really regarded prior to previous year’s Pageant but had a late flu vaccine which her trainer usually taken care of impacted on her potential to perform in the mares’ beginner hurdle.

There was no repeat of that underneath-par performance this time as she moved stylishly by means of the race, appeared the finest horse in the race all the way, and inspite of building a few of problems, quickened away up the straight to win in most convincing fashion.

Irish-trained horses finished next, third, fourth and fifth, with Willie Mullins’ Sharjah jogging on strongly from way off the pace to get the runner-up place, Darver Star working the race of his everyday living to consider third for very last year’s winning coach, Gavin Cromwell, an additional of Mullins’ horses, the supplemented Cilaos Emery in third and Henry De Bromhead’s Petit Mouchoir in fifth.