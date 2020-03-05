[epf:-7pc-contribution-amount-to-take-influence-from-april-to-dec-2020]

The EPF said this was subject to the 3rd Program of the EPF Act 1991 and the new fee of statutory contribution by personnel was relevant to people below 60 a long time of age who are topic to statutory contribution. — Photograph by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, March 5 ― The lowered Staff Provident Fund (EPF) contribution price from 11 for each cent to seven for every cent less than the Economic Stimulus Package 2020 will choose result in the employee’s income in April 2020 (Might 2020 contribution), right until the December 2020 income (January 2021 contribution).

In a assertion issued now, the EPF mentioned this was issue to the 3rd Program of the EPF Act 1991 and the new price of statutory contribution by workers was relevant to these beneath 60 many years of age who are topic to statutory contribution.

“The level of statutory contribution for staff aged 60 years and over continue being the very same,” the assertion said.

“Employees may pick out to retain the existing contribution charge of 11 for every cent by completing Borang KWSP 17A (Khas 2020) which must be submitted to EPF by way of their businesses, and is efficient in the subsequent month.

The variety can be downloaded by way of the website on a date which will be declared before long.

The minimized charge of contribution from 11 per cent to seven per cent is section of the government’s financial stimulus bundle supposed to cushion the blow from the financial fallout pursuing the international Covid-19 outbreak. ― Bernama