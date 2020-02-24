[epf-dividend-price-very-dependent-on-global-financial-system]

The Workforce Provident Fund (EPF) logo is seen at its headquarters on Jalan Raja Laut January 22, 2020. — Image by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 — The Employees’ Provident Fund’s (EPF) dividend charge is really dependent on the state of the worldwide economic climate and volatility in the economical markets, mentioned marketplace observers.

Bank Islam Malaysia Bhd main economist Dr Mohd Afzanizam Abdul Rashid mentioned the dividend charge of five.45 for each cent for Simpanan Konvensional and 5. for each cent for Simpanan Shariah for 2019 ended up respectable returns taking into consideration that the world financial natural environment had been so uncertain.

“One need to be sensible in anticipating the dividend fees for 2020.

“Last yr, trade protectionist procedures experienced been so rampant particularly among the US and China, as effectively as in other jurisdictions this kind of as Europe, Japan, and South Korea. Uncertainties over Brexit also brought on traders to keep on being guarded alongside the volatility in the commodities markets,” he told Bernama.

Mohd Afzanizam included that a sizeable exposure to fastened revenue markets would make sure that the EPF would acquire a secure money stream, though at the exact time, allow some upside potential in watch of lessen desire charge ecosystem that can provide funds achieve as interest prices and bond selling prices are inversely connected.

Preset profits devices accounted for 49 for each cent of the EPF’s overall property, when a 39 for each cent allocation in equities would be certain that the retirement fund would stand to attain ought to equities obtain traction when the economy recovers.

In conditions of geographical spot, overseas expense accounted for 30 per cent of the whole assets and contributed 42 for every cent of the complete cash flow.

“In a nutshell, the EPF portfolio is very well-diversified, and for that reason, it must be ready to withstand the world-wide financial uncertainties,” explained Mohd Afzanizam.

Meanwhile, the Institute for Democracy and Economic Affairs (Concepts) investigation supervisor Lau Zheng Zhou mentioned 2020 would be as difficult as 2019 because of to a absence of impetus for economic expansion, as demonstrated by the constant tumble in personal and public investments.

Investor assurance, specifically foreign, would also continue to be weak thanks to the domestic condition, he included.

“Also, we have just entered into 2020 when Covid-19 took place, and we are nonetheless not guaranteed how huge the implications are. But, provided its extra conservative portfolio, the EPF must continue to be able to create healthy returns,” he informed Bernama.

Lau famous that the EPF experienced rightly pointed out that it has to raise publicity abroad.

“EPF and other price savings dependent government-connected expense providers (GLICs) will have to be permitted additional room to make investments overseas for diversification and alternatives in rising marketplaces and fast-increasing firms.

“The GLICs are also investing in many of the exact same firms, and therefore raises (the challenge) concentration possibility. So, it will be superior to diversify away from the domestic marketplace far too,” he additional.

The Malaysian Institute of Economic Study chairman Tan Sri Dr Kamal Salih claimed amidst the tough financial natural environment, each sector sentiment and company earnings have been afflicted, while financial establishment supervisors these kinds of as the EPF were unable to act additional positively in phrases of declaring dividends.

“We have to be cautious, and as for now, overseas investors will have to go on to hold out for the resolution of a probable realignment of the country’s political landscape,” he claimed.

Shifting forward, MIER’s review discovered that the affect of Covid-19 outbreak on Malaysia’s financial system was still tiny, mainly on the tourism sector and export-oriented production.

“It could get even worse if the outbreak persists (and) will have an effect on Stop by Malaysia Year 2020. But the governing administration is managing Covid-19 circumstance well,” he included. — Bernama