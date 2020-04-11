EPFO puts PMGKY under EGF’s mechanism for financing government share

The move benefits about 79 joint subscribers and 3.8 Lek companies with a total of 4,800 corners from the government.

latest update: April 11, 2020, 4:06 PM IST

New Delhi: The EPFO ​​Pension Fund has created a mechanism for the government to give credit to employers and employees for their contribution to social security programs during Prime Minister Garib Klian’s tenure, while keeping COVID-19 locked.

The move benefits about 79 joint subscribers and 3.8 Lek companies with a total of 4,800 corners from the government. “The Employees’ Funds Organization (EPFO), an electronic mechanism for crediting EPF and EPS accounts to its subscribers in accordance with the package announced by the Union Government under Prime Minister Gareeb Kakyan Yojna on March 26, 2020 to help the poor in war Coroner’s epidemic, “the ministry said in a statement.

Based on this, eligible organizations / institutions can file a complaint with the government by filing an electronic return-return file (ECR).

Employees and employees covered by ECR are eligible to participate in the UAN (Global Account Number) for three months due to EPF and EPS (24% salary) paid by the central government and receive a monthly salary. Less than 15,000 rupees, previously employed in factories and factories covered by the EPF, employ 100 employees with 90% or more of such employees who have a monthly salary of less than 15,000 rupees.

The ministry said that about 79 Lak subscribers and approximately 3.8 Lak institutes are expected to benefit from the package. It is estimated that in three months there will be a subsidy of 4,800 rupees.

It may be recalled that on March 26, 2020, the central government launched Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY) to help the poor in the fight against the Corona virus.

The PMGKY package is eligible to prevent low-wage EPF members from being disabled and expand support for ePF-covered institutions. To implement this package, the Ministry of Labor and Employment has subsequently notified the program – the purpose, the eligibility criteria, the validity period, the process and how to use the relief.

The creation of an electronic file (chalan-cum-Return (ECR)) enables institutions to use relief work according to their qualified employees.

In connection with any eligible institution, the employer pays the monthly salary to all employees of the institution and forms the electronic file challan-cum-Return (ECR) with the necessary certificate and declaration to pay the benefits of this plan.

After loading the ECR and the authority to establish and validate employees, Chalan then separately shows the share of employees and employers in relieving the central government of eligible employees and the rest of the amount payable by the employer.

After the employer has paid the share of EPF and EPS directly into the UANs of the established employees by the central government, the amount of payment that is intended for other employees, as reflected in the challenge.

Details of this scheme and the frequently asked questions containing explanations about the various aspects of the package are available on the EPFO ​​website.