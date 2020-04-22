EPFO Settleles 10.02 Lach harvest harvest claim including 6.06 Lakh Covid-19 progress in the last 15 days

About 90 percent of unpaid claims for COVID-19 have been settled within three days, according to a Labor Department statement.

PTI

latest update: April 22, 2020, 7:15 PM IST

The body of the EPFO ​​10.02 pension fund has claimed non-refundable arrears, including 6.06 lakhs COVID-19, unpaid refund claim and settlement of Rs 3,600.85 over the past 15 days.

Under the non-refundable COVID-19 prepayment, the Employee Investment Funds Organization has authorized the withdrawal of basic quarterly wages (basic payments plus dear allowances).

On March 26, the central government launched the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY) to help weak economic sectors cope with the COVID-19 epidemic.

The government announced the withdrawal of the EPF plan to fight the COVID-19 epidemic, and an immediate notification was issued, which calls for non-repayment of basic wages and DA for three months or a maximum of 75% of any amount less than the credit. Be a member of the EPF account.

The EPFO ​​claims a total of 10.02 discount requests, including 6.06 COVID-19 lakes, and pays 3,600.85 rupees in just 15 working days, the statement said.

Although only a third of employees are able to work due to locking, 90 percent of COVID-19 claims are settled in three business days, according to the report, which sets new standards for service delivery.

EPFO has also made it possible to send COVID-19 online claims along with other services to the UMANG application.

Exempt PF Confidence (Private) PF has also risen on this occasion. These are the companies that manage the conditional fund account of their employees and their money. Therefore, they are exempt from registering EPF returns with EPFO.

As before April 17, 2020, the CR 481.63 rupee was paid to 40,826 PF members, with the PF Trusts exempted as the default in paragraph 68-L for COVID-19.

The top three exempt institutions for COVID-19 claims are NLC Ltd, TCS and Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.

The ministry said the EPFO ​​reaffirmed its commitment to serve its members in these difficult circumstances, and its offices are working to help them overcome this crisis.