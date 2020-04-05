EPFO to accept Aadhaar as proof of online birth of subscribers

New Delhi: The Ministry of Labor said Sunday that the EPFO ​​pension fund code accepts Aadhaar card from its subscribers as valid proof of its date of birth to ensure compliance with this account.

“In an effort to expand access and access to online services following the COVID-19 epidemic, EPFO ​​(Employees’ Fund Organization) has issued revised instructions to its field offices to extend PF members to date,” he said. “Easily facilitate your birth. In the ministry statement, in the EPFO ​​records, it is ensured that the UAN is in accordance with the KYC.”

According to the statement, the date of birth recorded in the data is now accepted as valid proof of the date of birth for correction, provided that the difference in the two dates is less than 3 years.

PF subscribers can submit a correction request online. With this, EPFO ​​can instantly verify the date of birth of online members with the unique Indian Identification Institute (UIDAI), thus validating and reducing processing time for conversion requests.

EPFO has instructed field offices to expedite online requests, allowing fund fund members to be involved in financial distress through their PF accumulation for non-refundable promotions, via the Internet online. Request to use the COVID-19 epidemic.

Earlier, the EPFO ​​allowed its subscribers to withdraw three months’ payment and fees as non-refundable prepayments on the COVID-19 lock floor from March 28, 2020.

However, these facilities were available to those members who had complete knowledge of KYC (Know You Customer) flexibility.

Now, that decision will help members adjust their global account numbers to KYC.