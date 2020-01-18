Epic Medical Records drops Google Cloud

divide

Tweet

divide

divide

divide

To press

E-mail

Epic Systems informs its customers that no further integration into the Google Cloud is sought, but that instead the focus should be on Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web Services (AWS), reported CNBC.

The company has decided to discontinue development with Google Cloud due to the lack of interest among its healthcare customers to justify the investment.

Privately held Epic is one of the largest electronic health record companies in the United States. It offers its products to the largest US hospital systems and its installations are a huge undertaking. They can cost billions of dollars in total. They become an integral part of a hospital’s information systems once installed and are rarely removed.

According to unnamed sources quoted in the report, Epic has called its customers in the past few weeks to inform them of the change. The calls were directed to hospital customers using Google’s cloud-based technology to store data, conduct medical research, or perform basic IT operations, including file sharing.

“We invest a lot of time and engineering effort in evaluating and understanding the infrastructure that Epic works with,” said Seth Hain, vice president of research and development at Epic. “Scalability, reliability, and security are important factors that we consider when evaluating these underlying technologies.”

According to Hain, the company focuses on supporting the “infrastructure that the Epic community uses today and is likely to use in the future.”

A report surfaced in separate messages last year in which Google gathered and used the health data of millions of people without telling them. The company called the venture “Project Nightingale” and is said to contain information from millions in 21 states.

The company worked on the project using the St. Louis-based Ascension healthcare system, the second largest in the country. The data collected included diagnoses, hospital records and laboratory results.

———–

Recommended PYMNTS study:

More than 63 percent of Merchant Service Providers (MSPs) want to revise their central payment processing systems so they can improve their Value Added Services (VAS) game. However, it is difficult because many of these systems date from before digitalization. January 2020 Optimize Merchant Services Playbook, PYMNTS unpacks what, according to 200 MSPs, is the key to implementing the VAS agenda, which is crucial for its success.