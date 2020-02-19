[epica-and-apocalyptica-announce-british-isles-and-european-co-headline-tour]

Epica and Apocalyptica have joined forces for a co-headline tour which will acquire position later on this yr.

The bands have lined up a total of 30 exhibits, kicking off in Zurich, Switzerland, on Oct 21 and wrapping up in Ludwigsburg, Germany, on December 17.

Epica vocalist Simone Simons says: “To celebrate the future launch of our extensive awaited eighth album, we are likely to deliver the Epic Apocalypse Tour to Europe collectively with our pals from the mighty Apocalyptica.

“It’s a terrific new step as we’ll be taking part in some bigger venues which makes it possible for us to add some new remarkable production to the demonstrate as nicely.

“We could not be additional enthusiastic to existing our new tunes and to lastly tour with Apocalyptica. See you there!”

Apocalyptica rhythm cellist Eicca Toppinen adds: “This is all about adventure, exploration and bringing the dynamic exhilaration of symphonic steel to still much more enthusiasts both of those outdated and new.

“Our album Mobile- is, for us, a return to our roots while checking out new artistic universes within just that realm, and this tour will enable our horizons expand even even further. So occur one, appear all, simply because we are likely to existing a great night time of entertainment.”

Tickets for the tour will go on sale this coming Friday (February 21) from 9am GMT.