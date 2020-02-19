[EPICA And APOCALYPTICA To Team Up For Slide 2020 ‘Epic Apocalypse’ European Tour]

This drop, Dutch symphonic titans EPICA and Finnish cello masters APOCALYPTICA will join forces for the “Epic Apocalypse Tour”. The tour arrives in help of EPICA‘s future album, which will be produced afterwards this calendar year. Assistance on all dates will be presented by Helsinki prog metallers WHEEL.

EPICA‘s Simone Simons comments: “To rejoice the upcoming launch of our long-awaited eighth album, we are likely to provide the ‘Epic Apocalypse Tour’ to Europe alongside one another with our good friends from the mighty APOCALYPTICA. It’s a fantastic new move as we are going to be taking part in some even bigger venues which makes it possible for us to incorporate some new interesting manufacturing to the exhibit as perfectly. We could not be more fired up to existing our new tunes and to finally tour with APOCALYPTICA. See you there!”

APOCALYPTICA‘s Eicca Toppinen provides: “This is all about adventure, exploration and bringing the dynamic exhilaration of symphonic metal to still additional enthusiasts equally previous and new. ‘Cell-0’ is, for us, a return to our roots whilst checking out new inventive universes within that realm, and this tour will enable our horizons increase even additional. So come 1, arrive all, due to the fact we are going to present a good night time of enjoyment.”

“Epic Apocalypse Tour” dates:

Oct. 21 – CH – Zurich – Komplex

Oct. 22 – CH – Lausanne – Komplex

Oct. 23 – IT – Milan – Fabrique

Oct. 25 – HU – Budapest – Barba Negra

Oct. 26 – CZ – Brno – Hala vodova

Oct. 27 – D – Munich – Tonhalle

Oct. 29 – S – Stockholm – Berns

Oct. 30 – N – Oslo – Sentrum

Oct. 31 – DK – Copenhagen – Amager bio

Nov. 02 – D – Hannover – Capitol

Nov. 03 – D – Hamburg – Docks

Nov. 04 – D – Berlin – Columbiahalle

Nov. 06 – PL – Warsaw – Progresja

Nov. 08 – D – Leipzig – Haus Auensee

Nov. 09 – AT – Vienna – Gasometer

Nov. 26 – P – Lisbon – Coliseum

Nov. 28 – E – Murcia – Gamma

Nov. 29 – E – Madrid – La Riviera

Nov. 30 – E – Barcelona – Razzmatazz

Dec. 03 – F – Paris – Zenith

Dec. 04 – BE – Brussels – AB

Dec. 05 – Uk – London – Roundhouse

Dec. 07 – British isles – Bristol – O2 Academy

Dec. 08 – United kingdom – Glasgow – O2 Academy

Dec. 09 – British isles – Manchester – Academy

Dec. 11 – NL – Amsterdam – AFAS Live

Dec. 12 – LUX – Luxembourg – Den atelier

Dec. 15 – DE – Cologne – Carlswerk Victoria

Dec. 16 – DE – Wiesbaden – Schlachthof

Dec. 17 – DE – Ludwigsburg – MHP Arena

Tickets for all reveals and VIP upgrades will be on sale from 10: 00 a.m. CET on Friday, February 21.