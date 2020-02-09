Epilepsy is said to cost Australia billions

A report has been released that predicts the disruption to Australia’s economy in 2019/20 will cost around $ 12.3 billion.

Mother Dimitra Kouiroukidis from Melbourne is not worried that she will lose her job if she has a seizure, but she knows she is one of the lucky ones.

Thanks to the support of a close circle of friends, family and a flexible workplace, Ms. Kouiroukidis only has to deal with the debilitating physical and emotional burden of epilepsy.

According to a report, the total financial and health costs of epilepsy for the Australian economy will be $ 12.3 billion this fiscal year 2019/20, roughly the same as for lung cancer and Parkinson’s.

And for the estimated 14,603 new cases of epilepsy that were reported in 2019, the lifetime cost per year will drop to $ 22.2 billion.

The report on the economic burden of epilepsy, prepared by Deloitte Access Economics, analyzed the data collected by the Australian Bureau of Statistics.

It is estimated conservatively that by July approximately 142,740 men, women and children will suffer from epilepsy nationwide.

Ms. Kouiroukidis, who was diagnosed at the age of nine, has tonic-clonic seizures – formerly known as grand mal seizures – one of more than 40 different types of epilepsy and one of the most severe.

“It’s not a sexy disease,” she said.

“It doesn’t get much funding and people don’t always know much about it.”

Tonic-clonic seizures involve periods of intense muscle stiffness and often violent cramps that are accompanied by a loss of consciousness.

“You feel like you hit a train,” Kouiroukidis told AAP.

“The first 48 hours after that are less than great. I’m mostly bedridden with migraines – no light or sunshine – I feel like a zombie,” she said.

The report found that epilepsy productivity loss had the greatest financial impact and cost Australia about $ 2.3 billion through lower labor force participation, days off, and lower lifetime earnings.

Fortunately, Ms. Kouiroukidis’ ethos is “to strengthen employees and work-life balance”.

“During a bad time in 2017, my husband could call my employer and tell him what happened,” she said.

She took a few days off and returned to full-time work without losing productivity.

This flexibility “makes a big difference and because it doesn’t affect my performance, it doesn’t feel like special treatment,” she said.

According to Wendy Groot, President of Epilepsy Australia, more education is needed to reduce the burden of disease where it matters.

“After people have epilepsy for the first time, they are the most vulnerable and need the most community support,” said Ms. Groot.

However, funding for the disease is low, although it is Australia’s second most common neurological disorder after dementia.

Why more money is needed

In the 2019 federal budget, the Morrison government provided $ 20 million over four years to fund the Epilepsy Smart Australia program.

Epilepsy Australia offers a range of online training and management tools to support people of all ages with epilepsy, with a focus on reducing stigma.

The organization already operates Epilepsy Smart Schools, a class program for children and adolescents.

Ms. Groot urged the state governments to also contribute.

“Only a few states offer funding, and none of them happen over and over again. You have to lobby each time to continue,” she said.

“We prefer to spend these resources on families and carers.”

She dismissed the NDIS and said it would never meet the needs of people with epilepsy. Epilepsy was not even considered for the NDIS in the early stages of the scheme, she said.

“Unfortunately, epilepsy really slips under the radar,” said Ms. Groot.

Meanwhile, Ms. Kouiroukidis’ nine-year-old twins are incredibly proud of their mother, who has come forward to speak about her illness.

She hopes the couple will grow up to educate people and overcome the stigma that still plagues epilepsy patients.

“You understand that what is your reality is not someone else’s reality, and that should be celebrated,” she said.