Episode eight of the NZ Bachelorette: Glenn is sent home, Liam is a short-circuiting robot, and Aaron feels taken

SPOILER ALERT: If you haven’t seen the episode of The Bachelorette NZ tonight and want to do it without knowing anything about the weaknesses of the guys vying for the affections of the Bachelorettes Lesina Nakhid-Schuster and Lily McManus, don’t think not even read on.

Hey, can we steal you for a second? Because, after an explosive first week, The Bachelorette NZ was back on our screens this evening. SINEAD CORCORAN summarizes the action.

I mean, I think we all knew who was not going to go to training camp in Argentina.

It is difficult to say whether Glenn lost his economic seat on the plane in search of a trio on national television, saying that he could tell a competitor that he was bisexual, or when he stated that ‘he still hadn’t decided whether to choose Lesina or Lily. I will go with all of the above.

Despite all these explosions, I’m sure I can’t be the only one who always felt bad for the guy when the tribe spoke and he was told in front of everyone that he had been canceled from the guys’ trip. , # withdrew from the television program and resumed as PT at the Mills.

Bachelorette Lesina Nakhid-Schuster reveals how she discovered there was going to be a second Bachelorette.

And at the same time, I’m sure I’m not the only person worried that this show would be boring now without Glenn’s wacky liners.

In the meantime, let’s move on, we’re on our way to the girls from Argentina, muy caliente!

Upon arrival, the girls took their respective sports teams to separate group dates in the city, during which Liam stuttered in front of the camera like a robot who decided that he had definitely fixed his robot’s eyes on Lily .

“Li-ly. Is. The. Compa-ti-ble. Match. For. Me.” he beeped.

You are good darling? Photo / provided

Later this arvo during a few glasses of rosé with the divine aspect, Lesina decided that her meeting in group was the ideal occasion to bend over the fact that Aaron was OBSSESSED with her – but veiled it finely as a concern that he ignored Lily.

“As soon as Lily arrived, she said you only had eyes for me, but at the same time, you still had to talk to her,” she said happily to Aaron.

“I’m glad you noticed that, because that’s what I was trying to do,” he gushed, “that” completely avoiding Lily so she would know that all of her zillions of eggs are in the basket from the doctor.

Lesina smiles and nods because she knows she is now the proud owner of all Aarons’ eggs, and at this point, Aaron has made the most perfect swear word, Mia Thermopolis jumping feet of The Princess Diaries.

Absolute goals with four Instahusbands – we should all be so lucky. Photo / provided

“If I had long hair, I would spin it.” he sighed, while the emojis in love emitted from his eyeballs.

He also said on camera that it was no longer Mr. Nice Aaron now that he had felt good feelings for Lesina.

“I’m not going to share my cologne anymore. The boys can come out smelly.”

Fair play companion. Do what you need to do, we are not here to make friends.

Poor Jonathan has now replaced Silent Steve as the series’s dumb resident and barely said a word throughout the episode, so despite the fact that we all know that Lesina and Aaron are probably a sure thing – she charitably gave to Silent Jonathan only one date, as he was clearly not in full swing in the configuration of the group.

They walked away to watch sexy tango dance, but everything devastated when they got down from there. Jonathan embarked on the most terrifying attempt to convince Lesina that he is here for the right reasons – and babbled maniacally about wanting to get married and have babies as soon as possible !!

Can you really IMAGINE if the gender roles were reversed and Lesina said that to a man? If a woman said that to a man? They would call the police immediately. Just another amazing example of how nothing makes men is considered insane unless they are Glenn, obviously.

Across town, Lily and the tweens were still drinking beers in their group, and Lily decided to take Connor for a one-on-one conversation where it became very clear that he was most definitely in the area friends, especially with regard to language skills. Quinn

Later at the cocktail party, Liam, the glitch robot, malfunctioned again and stifled the most incredible lines.

“Welcome home,” he stuttered, gesturing around an airbnb that had been praised by the TVNZ production team.

“I am a photographer, which means that I see things through my own lens, I am really cultured.”

via GIPHY

Lesina then proceeded to cook the cultivated robot on a few simple and light questions.

“Have you ever cheated?

“Are you homophobic?”

At this point, Liam was on the verge of short circuiting and the smoke was coming mainly from his ears covered in Fabio hair.

He leaked that he feared Lesina, a doppelgänger from Meghan Markle and a qualified doctor, was not in his league.

Later, Aaron, a lover, admitted everyone’s worst fear – that he also feared that Lesina was not as intimate with him as into her.

He then put all her eggs / cards on the table saying that if she chose him at the end, he would definitely agree to leave Hamilton and move to Auckland (as if offering to leave Hamilton was a huge big gesture, s please, it’s HAMILTON.)

Also – since we no longer have Glenn to provide us with an incredible conversation about water coolers – the series also performed a low to medium level scandal for this episode in which Aaron told Lesina that Steve, previously silent , is a secret smoker (#notcool in 2020).

Bring Detective Darryl back, we have another case to resolve – WHO WAS NARK-ON ON SMOKEY-JOE? Photo / provided

By the end of the episode, Steve had discovered that Aaron had attracted him and that he was naturally livid because smoking was a yuck habit he hoped to keep under his hat.

He’s now fighting with Aaron to harass him, but honestly, it was a pretty boring plot B compared to Glenn’s wacky antics, so let’s go to the rose ceremony.

Lily chooses Liam, Quinn of competent language (obviously), Jesse, Terence, Conor, George and Flynn.

Lesina chose Tavita, Aaron, Marc, Steve and Jonathan – and our poor little sweet baker Kurt has been sent back to NZ where he will hopefully be traded for the next season of The Great Kiwi Bake-off.

Tune into The Bachelorette NZ again at 7 p.m. Sunday evening

