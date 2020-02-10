Episode nine of the NZ Bachelorette: Terence’s tears, Logan’s mouth in the Sahara, the least sexy meeting in the world at the spa

SPOILER ALERT: If you haven’t seen the episode of The Bachelorette NZ tonight and want to do it without knowing anything about the weaknesses of the guys vying for the affections of the Bachelorettes Lesina Nakhid-Schuster and Lily McManus, don’t think not even read on.

Hey, can we steal you for a second? Because The Bachelorette NZ was back on our screens this evening. SINEAD CORCORAN summarizes the action.

I honestly miss the guys Glenn.

Since this little scallywag started the trip to Argentina, the spectacle is far from being as exciting.

For example, we started the episode tonight with Tavita’s dramatic revelation that he has a hernia. That’s it. This is the biggest scandal of the episode.

I really can’t deal with these weird B intrigues, can you? Photo / provided

As he headed for local A&E (God Speed ​​Buddy), the girls chose the guys they wanted to take for one-on-one dates.

Lesina chose Logan and Lily chose Jesse, while I guess the other boys stayed in the apartment to get drunk – which is what they prefer to do anyway. We all know that the absolute administrator of having to go to meetings only prevents their hectic #ladstrip.

For Lesina’s unique date, she took the Logan inline skate which, I know, sounds romantic in theory but it was really awful to watch. To put it bluntly, he really looked like one of those wacky inflatable men you see in car yards, but tied to the wheels.

Despite the comparison of the inflatable tube man to a drowning person trying to shoot her underwater or to a 5-year-old Lesina, still clumsy, still let Logan fart her. It was absolutely unreal.

Unfortunately, that was when the real nightmare started. She then revealed on national television that Logan was the most appallingly dry pâté she had ever known – and compared her mouth to a sandy dessert from the Sahara.

Get the Hydralyte man, stat. Photo / TVNZ

I’m also going to take a whiplash in the dark and say that Lesina and Logan won’t meet together at the end of this, so how dark that this appalling Zomato-esque review of her mouth will exist on the Internet until the end time, and it was all for nothing.

If there has ever been an admission to prevent you from applying for a reality show, that is the case.

Now that Daryl has been sent home, Lesina has also tried unsuccessfully to make Logan her new narky mole in the hope that he will give her information about the other boys. Unfortunately, the inflatable man with the language of the desert did not play ball and refused to be Daryl 2.0 – and fair enough in my opinion, one could hardly expect him to pour the tea when he produced at barely enough saliva to speak.

Meanwhile, throughout the city of Argentina (I’m not sure where they are sorry), Lily takes Jesse to a date in a beer spa which, surprisingly, is not as sexy as it looks the air.

Although he’s blindfolded in a thermal pool while eating beers and wearing only their tops, it’s the biggest non-event of the season so far. No pastry, nothing at all – and while the whole country screams YOUR PHOTO on their screens, the most scandalous thing is that Jesse jumps out of his skin when the masseuse touches his foot. Regardless however, he got a rose that Lily pulled out of her crotch because she is just a carefree skater girl.

The perfect accompaniment to a platter of bread and dips – an artificial flower that you have stored in your crotch. Photo / provided

Back at the mansion, the boys start to sober up, the newness of the free holidays in Argentina begins to dissipate and everyone seems to collapse on the fact that the premise of the series sees their girlfriends going out with other men – and he hit our sweet little Honeybadger Terence particularly hard – he was literally crying.

“Lily’s. Certainly. A girl. I want to. Try it.” He choked on tears. “but it’s only a matter of time before I do it.”

Later, the Tavita episode returns because, thanks to a miracle, he did not die on the hernia operating table, and the producers – who were probably worried that the boys were all on the verge of having absolute aunts – decided to let them all make sporty stuff for a treat, instead of having to go to another wine tasting doze where Lesina would force them to talk about their feelings.

Sinead Corcoran and Anna Henvest reveal the truth about applying for The Bachelorette.

That’s right, people – for a single arvo, the guys had a chance to participate in a football match to win some kind of famous person’s soccer jersey, and also to win a date with one girls – but let’s be honest, nobody cared about it when there was a soccer jersey price on the line.

As I think I may have fallen asleep through this sports scene, I’m going to rush through this piece, but basically all you need to know is that Marc got the first goal, so he and Terence won a meeting with their respective sport captains Lily and Lesina.

It was super annoying because Steve won the famous soccer jersey and Marc made no effort to conceal the fact that he was very keen to trade and exchange his date for the summit.

During their tête-à-tête, Lesina brought up this strange fight between Marc and Tavita a few episodes ago (remember, when Tavita lied about Marc only hurting her for a challenge? I know, I know – everything turns pale compared to all of Glenn’s Dramas).

Anyway, she always hung up and worried that he might not be there for the right reasons and just told him what she wanted to hear, but IRREGARDLESS of these very valid fears always gives him a rose because these are incredibly thin pickings, I’m right – and I have a perfectly accurate representation of what dating really is in Auckland.

