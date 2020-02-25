[epl-week-28-predictions:-chelsea-stay-in-best-four,-liverpool-cruise-earlier-watford]

LEICESTER, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 22: Leicester City players organise the wall in advance of a cost-free kick all through the Premier League match among Leicester Metropolis and Manchester Town at The King Power Stadium on February 22, 2020 in Leicester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Photographs)

With 27 weeks of Premier League action in the guides, we switch our interest to 7 days 28 and forecast the end result of each sport this weekend.

Week 27 of the Premier League is now guiding us, but it did not disappoint followers in conditions of the enjoyment it supplied. Liverpool taken care of their undefeated position just after coming from behind to defeat West Ham at Anfield.

Manchester Metropolis did not seem distracted by the ban imposed by UEFA as they claimed a victory around third-put Leicester City at the King Power Stadium. Their local rivals also bought the occupation finished in impressive design as they defeated Watford by 3 ambitions at Old Trafford.

The other main function that attracted a whole lot of attention around the weekend took position in London. Chelsea held on to their location in the major 4 just after beating a Son-significantly less and Kane-less Tottenham aspect.

This weekend’s checklist of fixtures also is made up of some fascinating video games across the board. The title race ended months in the past, but quite a few mid-table and base-half teams have loads to play for this weekend. Nicely, anyone besides Norwich Metropolis.

Right before we dive into my predictions for this weekend’s game titles, it is significant to be aware that the pursuing online games have been postponed as a outcome of the Carabao Cup Remaining on Sunday:

Aston Villa vs. Sheffield United

Manchester Metropolis vs. Arsenal

Leicester Town bounce back again in opposition to Norwich Town

Leicester City experienced a nominal defeat at the hands of Manchester City this weekend and their variety moving into that match consisted of one gain, two attracts and a person defeat. The Foxes have been inconsistent as of late, but Friday’s clash in opposition to Norwich Metropolis offers them with an opportunity to sustain their 6-position lead more than Chelsea.

Norwich City are in the league basement with 18 factors. Mathematically, they can continue to battle for survival, but realistically speaking they have a single foot in the Championship. The Canaries have misplaced 3 of their past 5 and I assume them to put up with an additional large defeat this weekend.

Daniel Farke’s guys have ample expertise to check Leicester Town a couple of times, but Brendan Rodgers’ facet will be keen to attack from the opening whistle. Leicester Metropolis will score a number of goals in opposition to the 2nd-worst protection in the top flight on Friday.

Prediction: Norwich Town one-3 Leicester Town