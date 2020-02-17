[equatorial-guinea-argues-luxurious-paris-mansion-was-element-of-embassy-when-raided]



FILE Picture: A Ferrari LaFerrari (2015) and a Bugatti Veyron EB 16.4 Coupe (2010), aspect of a selection of luxury cars owned by Teodoro Obiang and confiscated by the Geneva prosecutor’s office following a offer ending a money-laundering inquiry, pictured in the course of an auction preview of Bonhams at the Bonmont Golfing & Region Club in Cheserex in the vicinity of Geneva, Switzerland September 27, 2019. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Image

February 17, 2020

By Stephanie van den Berg

THE HAGUE (Reuters) – Equatorial Guinea argued on Monday that a luxurious mansion in central Paris employed by the son of the country’s president was safeguarded by diplomatic immunity when it was raided by French authorities in 2012.

The scenario at the Worldwide Court docket of Justice is noticed as a examination for the limitations of the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Immunity, which shields federal government officials from prosecution overseas.

Equatorial Guinea launched the circumstance in 2016 after the home of Teodorin Obiang on the grand Avenue Foch was raided as element of a corruption investigation that resulted in a conviction for embezzlement, verified past week.

The conviction arrived following a selection of 25 supercars he owned, including a Ferrari Enzo and a Bugatti Veyron, had been confiscated by the Geneva prosecutor’s office environment beneath a offer ending a dollars-laundering inquiry. The vehicles fetched almost 27 million Swiss francs ($27 million) at auction in September.

Obiang, 50, is the son of President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, who has dominated Equatorial Guinea, a former Spanish colony, for a lot more than a few many years.

A agent for Equatorial Guinea explained to the court’s judges on Monday that the luxury apartment, in a single of the most pricey neighborhoods in the globe, experienced been acquired by the African country in 2011 and was portion of its embassy.

“France has refused to acknowledge the diplomatic pretext of the making below the wrong pretence it belongs to the non-public domain”, ambassador Carmelo Nvono Nca, Equatorial Guinea’s agent, advised the judges.

In coming times France will present its facet before the United Nation’s highest court for disputes in between states. A ruling is anticipated later on this 12 months.

In earlier hearings the French argued Equatorial Guinea was trying to shield Obiang, acknowledged for submitting shots of his glamorous way of life on Instagram, by retroactively introducing his opulent 101-place home to its diplomatic mission.

Law enforcement raided Obiang’s home as section of a corruption investigation, eventually seizing 100 million euros really worth of property which includes paintings by Renoir and Degas and yet another fleet of luxurious motor vehicles.

Obiang was convicted last 7 days by a French courtroom of embezzlement of general public funds and ordered to spend a 30 million euro ($33 million) high-quality.

(Reporting by Stephanie van den Berg Modifying by Anthony Deutsch and David Holmes)