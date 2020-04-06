Equestrian-Our horses are not ready for the 2020 Games: French Stout

The year-long Olympic deferment proved to be a blessing in denying the French Equestrian team that the horses were not ready to defend their crown at this year’s Tokyo Games, show jumper Kevin Staut said.

The International Olympic Committee moves the 2020 Games in July-August 2021 after the pandemonium brought global sport to a virtual standard, forcing organizers to cancel, postpone or suspend sporting events scheduled for this year.

Staut, who led France to the gold jump team at the 2016 Rio Olympics, was on lockdown in Normandy and the 39-year-old said the extra 12 months give the team time to train and prepare their horses for at the highest level of competition.

“To be honest, competing in this year’s Olympics is going to be tough and the horses that have to go are not really ready for it. It’s a good thing we have another year to prepare,” Staut told Reuters.

“In France, we are building our team. We need to stay positive, we have another year to build a stronger team. The horses that are supposed to go this year will be the same next year.

“For France it’s better because we’ll have one more experience a year.”

It was a sentiment shared by fellow French equestrian Astier Nicolas, who won gold in the team finals and silver in the individual who performed at the Rio Olympics.

“I’m one of the lucky guys because my horse is young and well, so maybe it’ll only get better next year,” Nicolas, 31, said.

Staut said the lockdown also gives the horses, who used to compete almost every weekend in the busy showjumping season, a bit to breathe.

“I train the horses normally, flatwork and jump a little,” he added. “I wouldn’t say it’s a vacation for horses but we can be a little slow and they are fun too. I’m lucky I have some experience with some horses.

“When we find out that the first show when we return (to the competition) is two or three weeks away, we can improve their training, jump a little home.

“Then we can travel to other stalls … to train and jump courses and prepare them. We can return to the normal level of competition we need after one or two performances.”

Staut has 13 horses in his stable located near his house, which allows him to work with them on a daily basis.

“Athletes competing at a high level have their own stables or rentable stiles … They have ample space to train horses,” he said.

“I’m in contact with the riders in other smaller countries, such as Belgium or Holland. They don’t have much space here but it’s fine at the moment.

“We don’t know when things might turn out to be normal, this could be June or July. We need to be patient.” (Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru, further reporting by Shadia Nasralla in London; editing by Pritha Sarkar )