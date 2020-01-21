Equip your kitchen at Gilt with discounts of up to 70%

Shopping for kitchen appliances may not be the most exciting experience, but it is often necessary. These pots and pans that are baked with God knows what? It’s time to retire them. Fortunately, online retailer Gilt is currently hosting a sales event with kitchen utensils from Shun and KitchenAid, some of which save over 70%. If you are in the knife market there is no shortage of knives and from renowned brands such as Shun, Jean Dubost and BergHOFF. Maybe 2020 is the year you finally start baking more and there is a better way to get this solution going than a shiny new KitchenAid blender for only $ 279.99 (plus $ 29 credit) to buy? You still have two days to complete the sale, but the goods go quickly. So it’s best to shop them for as long as you can.

