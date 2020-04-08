Equipment Head announce rescheduled Uk and European tour

Equipment Head have rescheduled their Burn off My Eyes 25th anniversary British isles and European tour.

The initial operate of shows was due to acquire position in the course of April, Could and June but the tour was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The tour will now kick off in Pamplona on October 8 and wrap up in London on November 23.

Device Head say in a assertion: “Shout out to our scheduling agent Adam Saunders for becoming able to reschedule a virtually two thirty day period-extended tour via a staggering quantity of nations.

“While we are thrilled to announce these rescheduled dates and really substantially seem forward to seeing you all, some dates ended up only not doable to reschedule, and with the ongoing pandemic, we will be monitoring the situation closely to guarantee the fact of doing them.

“Of the utmost great importance to us is the health and fitness and security of the Head Scenarios. We will not set you or others at threat, in the course of this unprecedented time.”

Device Head include: “As is rather apparent, virtually all of the dates we have listed are even now in a ‘Shelter In Place’ condition, with no community gatherings authorized around 10 men and women.

“We are all hoping that this will be sorted out by then, if that is not the situation by August, will make a selection as to no matter whether we will be permitted to commence.”

They conclude: “Stay home, wash your hands, social distance, we will power via this close friends.”

Tickets procured for the original operate of exhibits will be legitimate for the new dates.

The tour will observe “an night with” format, and will be break up into two areas. The very first will see frontman and guitarist Robb Flynn and bassist Jared MacEachern participating in a selection of typical cuts alongside guitarist Vogg Kiełtyka and drummer, Matt Alston.

The 2nd aspect will see Flynn and MacEachern joined by initial drummer Chris Kontos and original guitarist Logan Mader to accomplish Burn off My Eyes in its entirety.

Device Head: Rescheduled Uk and European 2020 tour

Oct 08: Pamplona Sala Totem, Spain

Oct 10: Valencia Republicca, Spain

Oct 12: Madrid La Riviera, Spain

Oct 13: Lisbon Coliseu de Lisboa, Portugal

Oct 14: Porto Coliseu de Porto, Portugal

Oct 16: Murcia Gamma, Spain

Oct 17: Malaga Paris 15, Spain

Oct 18: Barcelona Razzmatazz, Spain

Oct 20: Toulouse Le Bikini, France

Oct 21: Pratteln Konzertfabrik Z7, Switzerland

Oct 23: Hannover Swiss Lifestyle Corridor, Germany

Oct 24: Wiesbaden Schlachthof, Germany

Oct 26: Ludwigsburg MHPArena, Germany

Oct 27: Hamburg Edel-Optics Arena, Germany

Oct 28: Prague Discussion board Karlin, Czech Republic

Oct 29: Bratislava Majestic Club, Slovakia

Oct 31: Bucharest Arenele Romane, Romania

Nov 01: Sofia Universiada Hall, Bulgaria

Nov 02: Athens 117 Piraeus Academy, Greece

Nov 03: Thessaloniki Take care of Manufacturing facility Of Seem, Greece

Nov 06: Kiev Stereoplaza, Ukraine

Nov 09: Moscow 1930, Russia

Nov 11: Helsinki Telakka, Finland

Nov 13: Stockholm Fryhuset Arenan, Sweden

Nov 14: Gothenburg Pustervik, Sweden

Nov 15: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway

Nov 16: Aarhus Train, Denmark

Nov 21: Nijmegen Doornroosje, Netherlands

Nov 22: Birmingham O2 Academy, British isles

Nov 23: London Brixton O2 Academy, Uk