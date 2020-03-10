“Equipped with other labs, shortened test time”: NIV director on how India fights coronavirus – news from India

The National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune has been at the center of a phase since the outbreak of coronaviruses worldwide.

The institute first began testing samples on people who showed symptoms of coronavirus. It managed to reduce the time it takes to recover people’s test results to almost four hours per sample from about 12-14 hours.

NIV Director Dr. Priya Abraham explained how the institute operates during this national health situation in an email interview with HT’s Steffy Thevar.

Since the outbreak of Covid-19 in the world, especially in India, the NIV has been the most trusted institute for checking samples of suspected patients and confirming positive cases. Although a small number of samples were initially sent, these numbers have only increased in recent weeks, especially now that all international travelers are being screened. Is the current power enough to handle this excess load?

ICMR-NIV, Pune was the first laboratory to start testing on the Covid-19 agent in India. We also reported the first three positive cases in the state. As an institute, we can significantly increase testing. However, it was expected that if suspected cases of increase, it would be logistically difficult to send all samples to Pune in a timely manner and India is a big state.

So, initially, about 12 virus research laboratories (VRDLs) within the Department of Health Research (DHR) and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) at the Ministry of Health and Family were put under review for the Covid-19 agency.

Gradually, that number became 51 VRDLs, with a plan to further support and equip another 56 VRDLs across this country. This is a significant network. These laboratories received all reagent supplies from ICMR-NIV, Pune along with standard operating protocols for virus testing.

Many of them have the ability to confirm the presence of viruses by initiating an additional polymerase chain reaction (PCR). All labs meet at a zoom conference every day, even on weekends, to share their results. ICMR-NIV helps to troubleshoot and provide “replenishment” reagent supplies. This network has greatly helped to deal with the increasing workload we are now seeing.

During the early phase of the virus epidemic, the test time for each sample was close to 12-14 hours. Is it reduced now?

Currently, the test time for each sample is a maximum of four hours. Each sample was tested not only for Covid-19 but also for 18 other respiratory viral infections, including influenza viruses.

Has the NIV recruited more staff after the outbreak of the virus to be able to handle the extra pressure?

No, we just reorganized scientists and technicians from different divisions of the NIV and formed a SARS-CoV-2 detection team.

What is the procedure through which each sample is tested and how many times is a positive sample tested to confirm the presence of the virus?

SARS-CoV-2 is an RNA virus. The RNA is extracted from the clinical sample (swab, nasal swab, sputum) and then reverse transcribed into complementary DNA. This is then amplified in real-time PCR using virus-specific primers and probes.

We have screening tests and also additional real-time PCR tests to confirm the presence of the virus. Positive results obtained in the primary testing laboratory shall be sent as part of the coded plate to the secondary laboratory. Results are only published after 100% consistency between the two laboratories is ensured.

The NIV also receives requests from several other countries for sample testing. What are these countries and how many of these samples have arrived so far?

We had requests from the Maldives and Afghanistan. We tested and reported seven samples from the Maldives. We were asked to help set up testing in Timor-Leste. You may be aware that we are helping Iran right now.

Being the only institute, the NIV is often cited for sample testing during each epidemic outbreak, and another such institute nationally would help reduce the workload of the institute. Your comments.

As we have described to you earlier, we have largely equipped other VRDLs in the DHR-ICMR network. In my opinion, it will be a strategy for future major outbreaks.

.