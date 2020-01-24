Equities hold bottom as fears of the China virus persist; Euro hits 7-week low after ECB | money

Trade in Asia is already slowing down for the New Year holidays, as the financial markets in China, Taiwan and South Korea are closed. – AFP picture

TOKYO, January 24 – Asian stocks held up today as lunar new year trade slowed, despite concerns that a new corona virus might spread faster in China as millions of people travel over the weeklong holiday.

The markets had stabilized overnight when investors were comforted by the World Health Organization, which described the outbreak as an emergency for China. 25 people died and at least 800 were infected, but the rest of the world was not.

The broadest MSCI Asia Pacific stocks outside of Japan rose 0.1 percent, while the Japanese Nikkei fell slightly 0.05 percent and Australian stocks rose 0.3 percent.

“Investors are concerned that the outbreak of the corona virus will dampen consumption in China after the Chinese economy has cooled,” said Yasuo Sakuma, chief investment officer at Libra Investments.

Indeed, the National Australia Bank research team tentatively estimated that China’s first quarter GDP growth could be hit by this fatal outbreak of the coronavirus by around 1 percentage point.

“The impact on Chinese growth could be significant as the outbreak coincides with the Chinese New Year,” said Tapas Strickland, NAB’s business director.

“Measures to contain the outbreak have resulted in 26 million people in cities or near urban areas being locked up or traveling only to a limited extent. New Year celebrations are also held back in Beijing and Macau. “

WHO’s stance on the epidemic provided enough relief for US markets to move forward.

The Nasdaq Composite rose 0.2 percent to a record high, while the S&P 500 rose 0.1 percent and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.1 percent.

On the currency market, concerns about the virus supported the safe haven yen.

The Japanese currency was trading at $ 109.47 a dollar after hitting a two-week high of 109.26 yen yesterday.

The euro fell to a seven-week low against the US dollar of $ 1.1036 overnight after the European Central Bank left interest rates unchanged, but President Christine Lagarde took a slightly cautious tone than some had expected ,

The common currency was recently at $ 1.1053, which corresponds to a daily minus of 0.05 percent.

The offshore yuan declined one day after hitting a 2-1 / 2-week low from 6.942 yuan to $ 6.932 a dollar.

Coronavirus fears continued to weigh on raw material prices.

Oil prices remained under the pressure of growing concern that fuel demand could weaken as the spread of a respiratory virus from China is clouding the economic outlook.

Brent crude futures fell 0.16 percent in early Asian trade to below $ 62 a barrel, the lowest since December 4, after falling 1.9 percent in the previous session.

The US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures even fell 0.22 percent to $ 55.47 and were on track for a 5 percent weekly decline.

In other countries, copper prices fell overnight to their lowest level in more than six weeks. – Reuters

