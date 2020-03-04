equivalent-prize-money-for-males-and-women-of-all-ages-in-england’s-hundred

LONDON – English cricket’s new Hundred competitors will element equal prize funds for the men’s and women’s competitions, match organizer the England and Wales Cricket Board introduced on Wednesday.

The ECB claimed the complete prize price range of £600,000 ($769,000) would be split fifty-fifty amongst the women’s and men’s competitions as component of the governing body’s “commitment to building cricket a gender-well balanced activity.”

The Hundred is a new match consisting of eight town-based mostly franchise sides, breaking away from England’s classic county process.

Teams will bat for 100 balls each and every, with overs long lasting for 10 balls and bowlers possibly bowling 5 or 10 balls consecutively.

All eight franchises will characteristic equally men’s and women’s groups, with the two competitions functioning facet by side.

“This is a excellent announcement for women’s activity,” claimed England captain Heather Knight, who will skipper the London Spirit in the Hundred.

“Women’s skilled cricket is on an thrilling journey and while there is however a way to go to realise gender-parity, this go from the Hundred is a considerable step in the ideal route,” added Knight, who has led England to the semifinals of the ongoing women’s 2020 Earth Cup in Australia.

“We’re all really enthusiastic about taking part in in the new levels of competition and with any luck , inspiring much more youthful women and boys to decide on up a bat and ball.”

Beth Barrett-Wild, the head of the Hundred’s women’s opposition, said that “The ECB is dedicated to transforming women’s and girls’ cricket, from inspiring young girls to choose up a bat for the 1st time, as a result of to developing the women’s activity as a expert profession selection.

“This announcement currently signifies one sign of intent towards that dedication,” she included.

The ECB is adamant the Hundred will attract a new viewers essential to safeguarding cricket’s extensive-time period long term.

But critics have questioned the will need for a fourth structure in an currently crowded men’s schedule that includes first-course, 1-working day and 2020 matches, when concerns have been voiced above the Hundred’s potentially detrimental knock-on effects to the present 18-group county established-up.

This year’s inaugural edition of the Hundred will acquire spot from July 17-Aug. 15.