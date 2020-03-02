Erdogan from Turkey will stop by Russia amid tensions about Syrian Idlib | News

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit Russia on Thursday to communicate with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, amid escalating tensions subsequent an raise in preventing between Turkish and Syrian forces in the northwest of the war-torn region.

“The president will make a one-working day go to to Russia on March five,” the Turkish presidency mentioned in a assertion on Monday.

Turkey, which supports specific teams in the previous Idlib stronghold controlled by the rebels, has despatched 1000’s of troops to the province, in which a intense Russian-backed govt offensive has forced practically a million men and women to flee to the shut Turkish border due to the fact december.

On Sunday, following the murder of dozens of his troopers in modern times, Turkey verified that it had launched a significant-scale armed service procedure against the forces of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, but said he was not looking for a immediate confrontation with Russia.

“We do not intend to confront Russia. Our only aim is to stop the massacres of the Syrian regime, radical teams and the displacement of civilians,” reported Turkish Protection Minister Hulusi Akar.

On Monday, the TASS information agency quoted Putin as indicating that his state does not program to go to war with any person, but desires to dissuade other nations from moving into into conflict with Moscow.

Refugee crisis

Regardless of supporting opposing sides in the war in Syria, Turkey and Russia have closely coordinated in the past. In 2018, they reached an arrangement that led Ankara to create 12 armed service observation posts in Idlib, home to more than 3 million men and women, to stay away from an offensive by the Syrian government.

Previous month, Erdogan experienced repeatedly warned that Turkey would take out Syrian federal government forces from its army observation posts in Idlib.

The confrontation in between Syria and Turkey, a member of NATO, has elevated fears about a broader conflict and a refugee crisis in Europe very similar to 2015, when a lot more than just one million folks fled to Europe in what turned the worst crisis of refugees from the continent considering the fact that Entire world War II.

Turkey presently hosts extra than 3.six million Syrian refugees and states it can’t absorb much more.

The range of refugees has already greater alongside the European border immediately after Erdogan, who sought to pressure the EU on Syria, claimed last week that the nation experienced “opened the doorways,quot to Europe.

“The (EU) really should continue to keep its promises,” Erdogan claimed, referring to a 2016 agreement with Brussels to cease the flow of refugees in trade for billions of euros in money assist.

Greece stated Sunday that it has blocked virtually 10,00 Syrian refugees on its border with Turkey.

Some 13,00 refugees have congregated on the border in between Turkey and Greece, which include households with youthful kids who invested the night in the chilly, the Intercontinental Firm for Migration said.