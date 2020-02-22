[erdogan-suggests-to-meet-up-with-putin,-merkel,-macron-on-march-5-in-excess-of-idlib]



FILE Photo: German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and French President Emmanuel Macron hold palms at a information meeting just after a Syria summit, in Istanbul, Turkey October 27, 2018. Emrah Yorulmaz/Pool by way of REUTERS

February 22, 2020

ISTANBUL (Reuters) – Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan stated on Saturday he will meet Russian, German and French counterparts on March five to discuss the predicament in Syria’s Idlib region, wherever a modern press by government forces has displaced just about a million individuals.

“I expressed our willpower on (Idlib) plainly to (Vladimir) Putin yesterday. I also stated it to (Angela) Merkel and (Emmanuel) Macron,” Erdogan reported. “On March five, we will fulfill with Putin, Macron and Merkel, and we will discuss about these all over again.”

Following a sequence of calls on Friday, the German and French leaders expressed worry about the humanitarian condition in Idlib and urged an stop to the conflict, while the Kremlin reported it is speaking about the chance of keeping a four-way summit.

