Erdogen says that Turkey beats back after Syrian grenades kill Turkish troops

President Tayyip Erdogan said that Monday, Turkey will continue to take revenge after the Syrian government has shot at four of its troops and wounded nine in the northwestern region of Syria, where Turkish troops have been piled up in recent days.

Erdogan said the first indications show that 30-35 Syrians were “neutralized” in Turkey’s response to what the government called intense shelling of its soldiers. He said that Turkey has told Russian counterparts “to stand aside” in the escalating conflict.

The troops of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, supported by the Russian Air Force, have recently made progress in Idlib and prompted Turkey to warn that it could start a military operation there unless the fighting is stopped.

“We have responded to these in-kind attacks and will continue to do so, whether it is with our artillery or mortars,” Erdogan told reporters in Istanbul.

“We are determined to continue our activities for the safety of our country, the people and our brothers in Idlib,” he said. “Those who question our determination will soon understand that they have made a mistake.”

On Sunday, a convoy of Turkish forces is seen in the northern city of Sarmada, in the province of Idlib, Syria. (The corresponding press)

A Turkish security officer told Reuters that the shelling where the soldiers were killed occurred in the area of ​​the city of Saraqeb, 15 kilometers east of the city of Idlib.

“Following the developments in Idlib in recent weeks, serious support was given to troops, equipment and vehicles in the region over the weekend,” the official said.

The Idlib region is the last major rebel-guarded stronghold in Syria’s nearly nine-year-old war, and Erdogan accuses Russia of violating agreements to reduce fighting in the region, a charge denied by Moscow on Friday.

Turkey, where 3.6 million refugees from Syria already reside, fears a new wave of migrants from Idlib. It has 12 military observation posts in the region, set up under a 2017 agreement with Russia and Iran. Several of them have since been surrounded by advancing Syrian government forces.

Reinforcements enter Idlib

A spokesman for the Erdogan AK party said that Turkey will regard the Syrian government forces around the observation posts in the region as “targets.”

The Syrian Observatory, a British war monitor, said that about 320 Turkish trucks and military vehicles entered Idlib at the Kafr Lusin intersection on Sunday, much more than usual, and headed south.

The Turkish Ministry of Defense said that Syrian shelling was carried out against the reinforcements, which were intended to prevent collisions in Idlib, despite prior coordination of their positions.

Erdogan said that if talks between diplomats and generals do not produce results, he will contact Russian President Vladimir Putin directly to resolve the situation.

“We told Russian counterparts in particular that they are not our counterparts here, that it is directly the (Syrian) regime and that they must move aside,” Erdogan said. “This is not good, we give martyrs here, but our forces and our artillery … keep them under fire.”

He added that F-16s are involved in the operation of Turkey against 40 points in Idlib.

The Russian TASS news service said no air strikes were carried out during the fighting.

