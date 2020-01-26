Eredivisie gap closes when Ajax suffer a defeat in Groningen

Ajax suffered his third defeat this season to reopen the Eredivisie title race when they ran aground in Groningen’s stubborn defense.

AZ closed the gap on three points with their first win since Christmas in Heerenveen, while Feyenoord rose to third place with a fourth win in a row as Dick Advocaat continued his revival.

At the bottom of the table, RKC Waalwijk has to climb a mountain after losing its second descent in a row by six points when he gave up an early lead against VVV.

Without injured playmaker Hakim Ziyech, the champions looked blunt in attack and fell behind in the first half when Kaj SIerhuis, who was loaned by Ajax, benefited from a weak defense. Ramon Lundqvist doubled the lead over Lisandro Martinez’s foot at the start of the second half before Donny van de Beek responded with a clever half volley after 72 minutes.

Van de Beek subsequently worried about his team’s “weak and sloppy” performance. “Too many things went wrong and that has to change quickly,” he said. “Of course we miss a lot of players, but this was about sharpness.”

AZ close gap

After several defeats against Willem II and Sparta, AZ stopped the putrefaction. Myron Boadu scored the decisive goal in the 72nd minute in Friesland. AZ can score with Ajax if they come third in the game next Friday against the RKC.

RKC missed the chance to close the gap, despite going against VVV Venlo when Emil Hansson scored in the 15th minute. They held the lead up to 14 minutes before Johnatan Opoku and Oussama Darfalou’s goal to lift VVV out of the relegation zone and leave opponents five points behind.

Feyenoord was also beaten 1-0 in Almelo, but turned the game three goals in 15 minutes ahead of Jens Toornstra, Luis Sinisterra and Brazilian defender Eric Botteghin. Defender Maximilian Rossmann opened and ended the Heracles standings.

The Rotterdam team benefited from lower points from both Willem II and PSV Eindhoven to make it into the top three for the first time this season. PSV were looking forward to beating FC Twente when Joël Drommel shot Ibrahim Afellay’s shot at Denzel Dumfries shortly after the hour. Afellay’s second yellow card caused a sensation and Haris Vuckic shot from close range three minutes before the end.

Valuable points

Willem II was unable to unbalance PEC Zwolle with an additional man despite the last eleven minutes after PEC’s Thomas Lam had been knocked out due to Che Nunnely’s withdrawal. The point was not enough to prevent PEC from slipping into the relegation play-off spots.

Elsewhere in the lower half, Emmen scored a point at Vitesse when Michael Leeuw equalized in the second half after Bryan Linssen led the hosts with an excellent lob in the 19th minute. Sparta denied Fortuna Sittard’s first away win in the 73rd minute when Jürgen Mattheij started.

ADO’s new coach Alan Pardew was unmasked with a 4-0 win by Utrecht from The Hague. Swedish international Kristoffer Peterson played a leading role and Sean Klaiber scored twice for Utrecht.

Results

Friday

Utrecht 4-0 ADO The Hague

Saturday

Heerenveen 1-2 AZ Alkmaar

Heracles Almelo 2-3 Feyenoord

RKC Waalwijk 1-2 VVV Venlo

Sparta Rotterdam 1-1 Fortuna Sittard

Sunday

Groningen 2-1 Ajax

PSV Eindhoven 1-1 Twente Enschede

Willem II Tilburg 0-0 PEC Zwolle

Vitesse 1-1 Emmen

DutchNews.nl has been free for 13 years, but now we’re asking our readers for help. Your donation enables us to always provide you with fair and accurate news and features on all Dutch topics.

Donate via Ideal, credit card or PayPal.