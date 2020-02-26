[eric-bana-to-star-in-mike-“the-bike”-hailwood-biopic]

Eric Bana Established to Compose, Star and Co-Immediate Mike “The Bike” Hailwood Biopic

Eric Bana is heading all in a biopic based on the life of Mike “The Bike” Hailwood. In accordance to Deadline, the actor will produce, star and co-direct the movie alongside Robert Connolly, getting obtained the rights through his Decide Up Truck Photographs and Connolly’s Arenamedia company.

Per the report, the film will focus on “the everyday living and stunning comeback tale of Mike ‘The Bike’ Hailwood. When regarded the biggest motorbike racer of all time, Hailwood retired from racing bikes at his occupation peak in 1967 immediately after 12 victories at the Isle of Guy TT. He established out to get back his crown in 1978, aboard a Ducati.”

Tragically, Hailwood was killed in a vehicle accident (together with his daughter) when he was just 40 decades old.

“We are definitely thrilled that Eric Bana and Robert Connolly have taken Mike’s tale to adapt into a attribute film about his historic ‘comeback’ race win,” said Hailwood’s widow Pauline Hailwood, and their son David. “We are delighted that Mike will be depicted by Eric Bana, an actor with an immense passion and knowledge of motorsports, Mike’s job, and a rider himself.”

Connolly and Bana not too long ago teamed up for the movie The Dry, based on the Jane Harper bestseller.

The Mike “The Bike” biopic marks Bana’s 2nd directing effort and hard work right after the documentary Appreciate the Beast.

