Eric Cantona amazed the world 25 years ago with his kung fu kick

It’s been 25 years since Eric Cantona’s amazing kung fu kick against a Crystal Palace fan in Selhurst Park stunned the football world.

After being abused by a crowd member, the Manchester United striker became involved in one of the most famous moments in football history as a crowd member.

AFP or licensor

Cantona started with a fan 25 years ago

For weeks, newspapers from across the country were littered with pictures of the incident.

Here talkSPORT.com takes a look at seven other shocking events that have taken place on a soccer field in the past 30 years …

Luis Suarez bites Giorgio Chiellini (World Cup, June 2014)

Maybe we shouldn’t have been surprised. Uruguay striker Suarez was in shape after being banned from Liverpool FC’s Ajax and Branislav Ivanovic for a long time to bite PSV Eindhoven’s Otman Bakkal.

Still, the sight of him playing Chiellini on the world’s largest stage for his country was one of those moments that no one will forget. The football world was outraged and Suarez’s claim that it was an accident did little to help.

He finally apologized, but only after being beaten with a four-month ban on all football and at the behest of Barcelona, ​​which was just about to sign him from Liverpool.

Getty Images – Getty

Suarez was hit with a four-month ban on all football for biting Chiellini

Zinedine Zidane beats Marco Materazzi (World Cup, July 2006)

The 2006 World Cup final gave one of the game’s greatest players, Zidane, the opportunity to write a storybook that ended his career by enticing France to prevail against Italy. Instead, he ended the evening out of favor after throwing a breathtaking headbutt into Materazzi’s chest, which lifted the Italian defender off his feet.

It was later claimed that Materazzi insulted Zidane’s sister to provoke the attack, but however the explanation was, the final picture of Zidane was how he stomped out of the square and retired – so much that the headbutt went in a statue of Algerians. born French artist Adel Abdessemed.

AFP or licensor

Zidane stunned the world when he led Materazzi in the 2006 World Cup final

Paolo Di Canio pushes referee Paul Alcock (Premier League, September 1998)

Long before his apparently short-lived managerial career and controversy over his political views, Di Canio had a habit of pulling the spotlight on the square.

Sometimes it was for moments of amazing skill (see his volley against Wimbledon for West Ham in 2000) or amazing gestures (like the time he missed a clear chance because he saw Everton’s goalkeeper Paul Gerrard was injured) but that the most famous will always be his push against referee Alcock in the game against Arsenal in Sheffield on Wednesday.

Alcock had just fired the Italian for his role in a mass brawl, and Di Canio responded by pushing the officer. If Alcock’s stumbling and falling hadn’t been so weird and would have happened in slow motion, the incident might not have been remembered so well, but either way Di Canio was suspended for eleven games.

News Group Newspapers Ltd

Di Canio has been suspended for 11 games for pushing a referee

Lee Bowyer fights Kieron Dyer (Premier League, April 2005)

The sight of fights with teammates is hard to beat, and we had even seen two caps in England when Graeme Le Saux and David Batty fought Spartak Moscow at Blackburn in 1995.

But the struggle between Bowyer and Dyer during the 0-3 home loss to Aston Villa in Newcastle is the most memorable.

The midfielders shot out of the ball and it took a few moments for the other players and officials to realize what was going on.

By the time they were separated, Bowyer had landed a blow or two and was being dragged away by another English colleague, Gareth Barry, who was still raging and had his shirt on the front. He and Dyer were dropped and left Newcastle with only eight men after Stephen Taylor’s previous release.

Getty Images – Getty

Teammates Bowyer and Dyer fought on the pitch and were dismissed

Frank Rijkaard spits at Rudi Voller (World Cup, June 1990)

Everything that happens at the World Cup is associated with an additional “shock” factor that the eyes of the world are watching. But the clash between Rijkaard and Voller when Holland took on West Germany in 1990 was just bizarre.

It started when Rijkaard polluted Voller and, after being booked, spat in his hair while waiting for the free kick – which the officials did not see.

When the ball was played, Voller fell back to the ground, causing outrage among the Dutch who thought he was trying to win a penalty.

Rijkaard faced him, grabbed his ear and stamped on his foot. Both men were dropped and Rijkaard spat again in Voller’s hair as they left the field.

Allsport – Getty

Rijkaard spat at Voller in some shameful scenes

Ben Thatcher prevents Pedro Mendes (Premier League, August 2006)

Thatcher’s “challenge” to Mendes was technically an elbow, but it doesn’t really do it justice. While the pair raced for a loose ball, Manchester City defender Thatcher slapped his arm against the back of Mendes and sent the Portsmouth midfielder to the billboard.

Mendes was knocked out and needed oxygen on the sidelines. Thatcher was booked only for the incident, but the football association ignored its own rules for incidents that had already been dealt with by the referee and claimed an “exception” as Thatcher was banned for eight games and another 15 banned.

Getty

Thatcher bent Mendes with his elbow and was suspended for eight games

Roy Keane demands revenge on Alf-Inge Haaland (Premier League, April 2001)

Keane and Haaland have had a bad relationship since 1997. Keane was injured on the anterior cruciate ligament when he tried to challenge the Norwegian in a match between Manchester United and Leeds.

Four years later, in the heat of a Manchester derby, Keane started a horrific duel against City’s midfielder, after which he was never the same player.

Keane was initially banned for three games, but the following year he received an additional five-game ban and a £ 150,000 fine after saying that the tackle was deliberate in his autobiography.

Getty Images – Getty

Keane and Haaland had had bad relationships since 1997 and the Irishman planned to take revenge