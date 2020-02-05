Eric de Shinhwa explains why he chose the new Rom-Com as the 1st drama in 4 years after “Another Oh Hae Young”

Eric from Shinhwa spoke about his decision to star in “Yoo Byul Na! Chef Moon. “

This upcoming romantic comedy from Channel A talks about the love, growth and success of world famous reckless fashion designer Yoo Yoo Jin (played by Go Won Hee) who suffers from memory loss and meets star chef Moon Seung Mo (played by Eric).

Moon Seung Mo is the only son of a household that owns an 80-year-old pork soup restaurant and is a Michelin-starred chef who spreads Korean cuisine worldwide through pop-up restaurants. He is a character with a warm heart despite his cold manner of speaking and his gestures.

“Unlike my previous dramas, I wanted to appear in a comforting project in the friendly countryside landscape,” said the actor. “When I read the script, I had the impression that this project had the capacity to transmit this charm.”

He added: “I felt even more confident because it is a project led by Choi Do Hoon, with whom I have worked in previous projects.” Eric previously starred in director SBS 2006 drama “Super Rookie Ranger”.

Describing his role as Moon Seung Mo, Eric said: “He is a character who is professional and perfect when it comes to being a chef and who also has a cool side. But he’s also surprisingly human and awkward, so I chat with a lot of people, including the director, to portray a more dimensional character. “

“Yoo Byul Na!” Chef Moon “will be presented in March as a follow-up to” Touch “.

Start watching “Another Oh Hae Young” below:

Watch now

Source (1)

How do you feel in this article?