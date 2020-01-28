Eric de Shinhwa is a starred chef absorbed in his kitchen in an upcoming romantic comedy

The upcoming drama of channel A “Yoo Byul Na! Chef Moon “(literal title) has released new photos of Eric from Shinhwa!

The drama is a romantic comedy that follows the growth and romance of a reckless world-renowned fashion designer named Yoo Yoo Jin (Go Won Hee), who has lost his memories, and star chef Moon Seung Mo (Eric).

In the stills recently released, Moon Seung Mo frowns while concentrating while sipping a ladle. He seems to be absorbed in his kitchen as he looks into the traditional pan.

Fans already strongly anticipate Eric in his new role as chef, as he has already presented his skills and love of cooking in previous variety programs such as on tvN’s “Three Meals a Day”. Since the actor is known for being an expert on romantic comedies, fans are curious to see what kind of actor he will present in the upcoming drama.

The new drama from Friday to Saturday “Yoo Byul Na! Chef Moo ”will be presented in March after the conclusion of“ Touch ”.

In the meantime, find the last episode of “Touch” below!

