Eric de Shinhwa is in perfect sync with his new role as starred chef in the next Rom-Com

Eric de Shinhwa returns to the small screen as Michelin-starred chef Moon Seung Mo in the next drama of chain A “Yoo Byul Na! Chef Moon ”(literal title).

The drama is a romantic comedy that follows the growth and romance of a reckless world-renowned fashion designer named Yoo Yoo Jin (Go Won Hee), who has lost his memories, and star chef Moon Seung Mo (Eric).

Moon Seung Mo is the only son of the famous Korean restaurant gukbap (rice with soup) Poong Sung Ok and a star chef who promotes Korean cuisine around the world. Although his words and actions are harsh and firm, he has a warm heart.

On January 20, Channel A dropped Eric’s first shots as Moon Seung Mo. His character focuses on cooking with a serious look on his face. Eric previously showcased his true cooking skills on the tvN variety show “Three Meals a Day”.

“Yoo Byul Na!” Chef Moon ”is expected to be presented in March.

