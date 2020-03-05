eric-dier-climbs-into-crowd-and-confronts-tottenham-admirer-soon-after-club’s-fa-cup-defeat-to-norwich-following-row-with-brother

Eric Dier climbed into the crowd at Tottenham’s stadium following their FA Cup defeat to Norwich to angrily confront a fan.

Numerous pics and videos circulated on social media demonstrating Dier clamber into the West Stand to make his way up to a section of supporters, with safety pressured to intervene.

Dier climbed in excess of advertising hoardings and seats to confront the fan

Dier was viewed arguing in the stands pursuing the defeat to Norwich

The incensed England ace had to be restrained

Security stepped in to usher Dier away

According to Tottenham supervisor Jose Mourinho, Dier’s angry reaction was due to the fact he had spotted a supporter rowing with his brother and moved to intervene.

The fan in question is recognized to have already been discovered by the club, who are investigating the issue.

The Soccer Affiliation are also set to open up an investigation.

Mourinho condemned his player’s actions but reported he understood why he did it and urged the club and the FA not to punish the 26-calendar year-aged.

Mourinho reported: “I feel Eric Dier did a little something that we gurus are not able to do but in these instances each and every one particular of us would do.

“Because when somebody insults you, and your loved ones is there, and you get involved with the individual that is insulting you, in this circumstance a youthful brother, I imagine Eric did what we professionals are not able to do.

“But I repeat, likely every single one of us would do. I repeat, we experts we simply cannot do, but I repeat I am with the participant and I have an understanding of the player

“This particular person insulted Eric, his household was there. The youthful brother was not joyful with the condition and then Eric, I repeat (he) did what we pros cannot do, but did something that almost certainly we would do

“If the club does that (give disciplinary motion) I will not agree, but he did erroneous.”

The incident occurred in the region driving the dugouts, which is a corporate part, and Mourinho has criticised it for not housing “real Tottenham fans”.

“The individuals that are in these privileged positions by the tunnel,” he added.

“Of training course some are Tottenham fans but I consider a ton of company, a whole lot of invitation, a ton of people with special standing and in all probability it is the spot of the stadium where I from time to time have uncertainties about if they are the real Tottenham enthusiasts simply because these (true fans) are the kinds who guidance the boys till the last.”

The unsavoury clash occured after Tottenham blew their most effective prospect of successful silverware this period.

The FA Cup fifth spherical match had finished 1-one after 120 minutes as Jan Vertonghen’s early header was cancelled out by Josip Drmic, who capitalised on a deadly error by Spurs goalkeeper Michel Vorm – playing his 1st sport in 18 months.

Getty Images – Getty Krul was match winner for Norwich to guide their quarter-ultimate spot

Getty Visuals – Getty Norwich rejoice their victory above Premier League rivals Tottenham

And Norwich gained on penalties, with Tim Krul the hero – conserving from Troy Parrott and Gedson Fernandes – to e book his facet a initially FA Cup quarter-ultimate given that 1992.

Daniel Farke’s adult men will now face Derby or Manchester United in a welcome distraction from their relegation combat.

