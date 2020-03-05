eric-dier-jumps-into-crowd-and-restrained-by-stability-after-allegedly-getting-embroiled-in-an-altercation-with-tottenham-lovers

Eric Dier appeared to be concerned in a furious altercation with a team of Tottenham admirers subsequent his side’s penalty shootout to defeat to Norwich.

Spurs’ period took nevertheless an additional transform for the even worse just after the Canaries battled again from a goal down to claim a fantastic FA Cup fifth round victory in north London.

Getty Images – Getty Dier appeared to confront a enthusiast in the crowd

Even so, shortly after the match there have been some ugly scenes involving England midfielder Dier, with quite a few video clips circulating on social media exhibiting him clamber into the stands to confront some supporters.

You can have a appear at a clip of the incident below…

Following the match, Spurs manager Jose Mourinho explained Dier’s indignant response was since a supporter experienced insulted his brother.

The Portuguese said: “I do not assume that belongs to the sport.

“The video game was a wonderful illustration of the FA Cup, but I can not run away from the question.

“I feel Eric Dier did what we as gurus can’t do but when anyone insults you and your family members is associated, in particular your younger brother.”

He additional: “This human being insulted Eric, the more youthful brother was not pleased with the scenario and Eric was not delighted. We as professionals simply cannot do what he did.”

Getty Photos – Getty Tim Krul was the penalty hero once again for Norwich Town in opposition to Spurs

The fifth round match had ended 1-1 just after 120 minutes as Jan Vertonghen’s early header was cancelled out by Josip Drmic, who capitalised on a lethal error by Spurs goalkeeper Michel Vorm, who was participating in his to start with recreation in 18 months.

And it was Tim Krul who was the hero for the website visitors, saving from Troy Parrott and Gedson Fernandes to guide his aspect a to start with FA Cup quarter-last considering the fact that 1992.

Daniel Farke’s males will now facial area Derby or Manchester United in a welcome distraction from their relegation battle.