Eric Fisher, the lineman of the Kansas City Chief, celebrates Stone Cold Steve Austin after a gripping win over Houston Texans

The Kansas City Chiefs made a remarkable comeback against the Houston Texans in the AFC Divisional Round on Sunday evening.

DeShaun Watson and the Texans used their momentum in the first quarter, 24:24 behind at Arrowhead Stadium.

However, Patrick Mahomes and his team scored 41 unanswered points on their way to a 51:31 win and now went into the AFC championship game.

@Chief’s Twitter

Eric Fisher celebrated the Stone Cold Steve Austin celebration after a Kansas City Chiefs touchdown

The Chiefs were understandably released in one of the biggest play-off games in recent years.

After Blake Bell caught an eight-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter to improve the home team 48:31, wild celebrations broke out as players celebrated with fans near the end zone.

The offensive lineman Eric Fisher grabbed two beers from a fan and smashed them over his head, mimicking the famous celebration of Stone Cold Steve Austin.

The former WWE superstar even posted a recent video on his own Twitter page that has been viewed over two million times.

You can see the video below …

Budweiser was quick to replace fans’ beers after replying to a tweet from Around the NFL’s podcast host, Dan Hanzus.

The Chiefs will meet the Tennessee Titans with comments on Sunday in the AFC Championship game LIVE on talkSPORT 2 at 8 p.m.

The Titans angered the favorites of the Baltimore Ravens between 28 and 12 with Derrick Henry, who had a 195 yard monster game and an incredible jump pass touchdown.

There were no surprises in the NFC when the number one and two seeds made it to the championship game.

Getty Images – Getty

Aaron Rodgers led the Green Bay Packers to victory over the Seattle Seahawks

The San Francisco 49ers triumphed 27-10 against the Minnesota Vikings, with Tevin Coleman scoring two quick touchdowns.

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers will be their opponents on Sunday as they secured a 28:23 win over the Seattle Seahawks.

The Packers at the 49ers will be too LIVE on talkSPORT at 11.30 p.m.,